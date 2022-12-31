During the World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan, the Russian Grandmaster Nepomniatchi wore the “Que mirà Bobo?”

The sentence spoken by Messi after the victory obtained at the World Cup in Qatar against Holland it went viral, so much so that it even reached the world of chess.

In a video posted on Instagram from the page Chess24,Ian Nepomniatchi, Grand Maestro very fond of football, he introduced himself to the Almaty World Championship (Kazakhstan) in T-shirt with the inscription “What will Bobo watch?” in white and blue, a clear reference to the colors of the Argentine flag.

The Grand Master never hid his estimate for number 10 of the Albiceleste, but this dedication to the Pulce risked costing him dearly: one of the referees of the Kazakh tournament called Nepomniatchi, officially admonishing him for not respecting the dress code of the event. According to the regulation, in fact, it is mandatory to wear a shirt or jacket during the tournament.

However, the Russian Grand Master knew very well what he was getting into and could not help but laugh about it.

