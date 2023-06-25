Home » Queen’s 2023: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win wheelchair doubles title
Queen’s 2023: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win wheelchair doubles title

Hewett and Reid won the French Open doubles title earlier in June

Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid fought back to win the wheelchair doubles final at Queen’s.

The top seeds overcame a shaky start to beat Joachim Gerard of Belgium and France’s Stephane Houdet 1-6 7-5 10-3 and claim their 41st doubles crown.

Hewett, 25, had hoped to be celebrating two titles but was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-5 by defending champion Gerard in the singles final earlier on Sunday.

Hewett and Reid will bid for a fifth Wimbledon doubles title next month.

Hewett has won 24 Grand Slam titles overall – seven in singles and 17 in doubles – while Reid is one behind on 23 with two singles triumphs and 21 doubles crowns.

