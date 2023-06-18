Home » Queen’s 2023: How to watch Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans at Queen’s & stream Birmingham Classic live coverage
Sports

Queen’s 2023: How to watch Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans at Queen’s & stream Birmingham Classic live coverage

by admin
Queen’s 2023: How to watch Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans at Queen’s & stream Birmingham Classic live coverage
Britain’s top three ranked men are all inside the top 50 – Cameron Norrie is 13th in the world, Andy Murray 44th and Dan Evans 28th

Watch live on BBC TV as Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans continue their preparations for Wimbledon at the Queen’s Club Championships.

The tournament, which starts on Monday, also features 2021 and 2022 champion Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Spain’s world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Jamie Murray will compete in the doubles and Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in the wheelchair singles.

The BBC also has live coverage of the Birmingham Classic on digital services.

Nine of the world’s top 30 female players will be in action at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

World number 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil returns to defend her title while other leading players include Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will also be competing as a wildcard.

Coverage details

All times are BST and subject to late changes.

Queen’s Club

Monday, 19 June

12:00-19:45 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 – BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 – BBC Two

17:55-19:45 – BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 – BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 20 June

Queen’s Club

12:00-19:45 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 – BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 – BBC Two

17:55-19:45 – BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 – BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 21 June

Queen’s Club

12:00-19:45 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 – BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 – BBC Two

See also  Shui Qingxia contract until the Paris Olympics Chen Wanting will not appear in the women's football coaching staff_china women's football

17:55-19:45 – BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 – BBC Red Button

Thursday, 22 June

Queen’s Club

12:00-19:45 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 – BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 – BBC Two

17:55-19:45 – BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 – BBC Red Button

Friday, 23 June

Queen’s Club

12:00-20:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

12:00-13:10 – BBC Red Button

13:00-18:00 – BBC Two

17:55-19:45 – BBC Red Button

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

13:10-17:55 – BBC Red Button

Saturday, 24 June

Queen’s Club

13:00-17:20 – BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 25 June

Queen’s Club

13:15-16:05 – BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Birmingham Classic

10:50-20:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

10:50-14:50 – BBC Red Button

Further tennis events on the BBC

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court tournament at Eastbourne and the Wimbledon qualifying tournament before comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across the BBC from 3-16 July.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

You may also like

2023 BWF Indonesia Open semi-finals: Chen Yufei beats...

PSG: Is this Bundesliga coach going to Paris...

«I’m staying coach, I’m happy and we can...

Günther Steiner celebrates: Hülkenberg second in chaos qualifying...

Alex McGough, Stallions go all out in finale,...

Formula 1 – Canada GP: rain chaos! Hulkenberg...

Chris Paul, linked to the Lakers

Real Madrid: These 6 candidates are on the...

Romain Ntamack: “The first time I cry after...

Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy