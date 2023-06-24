Home » Queen’s 2023 results: Alex de Minaur beats Holger Rune to reach final
Queen's 2023 results: Alex de Minaur beats Holger Rune to reach final

Queen’s 2023 results: Alex de Minaur beats Holger Rune to reach final

Alex de Minaur has found some good form on grass before Wimbledon begins on 3 JulyVenue: Queen’s Club, London Dates: 17-25 JuneCoverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary of selected matches online

Australian Alex de Minaur reached his first Queen’s final with a straight-set victory over Danish second seed Holger Rune.

The 2021 Eastbourne champion beat French Open quarter-finalist Rune 6-3 7-6 (7-2).

“I’m having an amazing week, let’s just hope I can do just one better tomorrow,” De Minaur, 24, said.

He will face Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or American Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final.

“I love being here, love playing on this court in front of this amazing crowd,” De Minaur said.

“It’s a pretty special tournament, today was my best match so far. So, happy days – one to go. It would be pretty nice [to win]I’ll do my best.”

De Minaur, who knocked out Briton Andy Murray in the first round, immediately broke Rune and served efficiently to take the opening set.

World number six Rune, who has won his first matches on grass at this tournament, saved three break points in the eighth game of the second set on his way to an important hold and had managed to get the London crowd on his side.

But De Minaur was efficient on serve and bided his time before securing a place in the final with a dominant display in the tie-break.

De Minaur has never gone further than the fourth round at Wimbledon but has been in fine form at the warm-up tournament, with his latest win over a player ranked 12 places above him evidence of that.

The Australian showed little emotion throughout the match but let out a roar after shaking hands with Rune and the umpire and seemed emotional in his on-court interview.

