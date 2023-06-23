Queen’s 2023 results: Cameron Norrie loses to Sebastian Korda in quarter-finals

Venue: Queen’s Club, London Dates: 17-25 JuneCoverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary of selected matches online.

British number one Cameron Norrie’s run at Queen’s ended with a disappointing 6-4 7-6 (7-1) quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.

World number 13 Norrie, the 2021 Queen’s finalist, made too many errors in a subdued first-set performance.

Norrie, 27, improved in the second set but played some sloppy shots and served a double fault to lose the tie-break.

World number 32 Korda, 22, will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Grigor Dimitrov in the last four on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

