Home » Queen’s 2023 results: Cameron Norrie loses to Sebastian Korda in quarter-finals
Sports

Queen’s 2023 results: Cameron Norrie loses to Sebastian Korda in quarter-finals

by admin
Queen’s 2023 results: Cameron Norrie loses to Sebastian Korda in quarter-finals

Venue: Queen’s Club, London Dates: 17-25 JuneCoverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app, with live text commentary of selected matches online.

British number one Cameron Norrie’s run at Queen’s ended with a disappointing 6-4 7-6 (7-1) quarter-final defeat by American Sebastian Korda.

World number 13 Norrie, the 2021 Queen’s finalist, made too many errors in a subdued first-set performance.

Norrie, 27, improved in the second set but played some sloppy shots and served a double fault to lose the tie-break.

World number 32 Korda, 22, will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Grigor Dimitrov in the last four on Saturday.

See also  Djokovic plays poker in Paris: Roland Garros is his, returns to number 1, surpasses Nadal in the Majors conquered and keeps the Grand Slam dream alive

You may also like

Euro U21: Uefa makes it official, Var from...

The museums of the City of Paris are...

An unconventional talisman also helped the Czech medal...

“Always by your side” – breaking latest news

Rafael Benitez is Celta Vigo’s new coach

MLB London Series FOX Bet Super 6: Host...

Hungary, Spain’s last obstacle in search of its...

the editorial director, Jérôme Cazadieu, will join the...

Agreement in principle between Celta Vigo and Rafael...

The famous coach Benítez returns to coaching after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy