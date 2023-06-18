Home » Queen’s: Champion Matteo Berrettini pulls out because of abdominal injury
Sports

Queen’s: Champion Matteo Berrettini pulls out because of abdominal injury

by admin
Queen’s: Champion Matteo Berrettini pulls out because of abdominal injury

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from next week’s championships at Queen’s because of an abdominal injury.

A stomach muscle tear saw the Italian, 27, miss the clay-court season and last week he lost 6-1 6-2 to Lorenzo Sonego on his return to action in Stuttgart.

In 2021, the world number 21 won at Queen’s before losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

He beat by Filip Krajinovic in last year’s final to retain the Queen’s title.

Berrettini withdrew from Wimbledon last year after testing positive for Covid-19 and now hopes to be fit in time for this year’s tournament, which starts on 3 July.

Top seed and world number two Carlos Alcaraz will make his debut at Queen’s this year and the 20-year-old Spaniard is due to face qualifier Arthur Fils in the opening round on Tuesday.

On the same day, unseeded record five-time champion Andy Murray is due to face a tough opening match against Australian world number 18 Alex de Minaur.

Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year and fifth seed at Queen’s, will play Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

Watch on iPlayer footer

See also  Re-assessment of the "Ice Ribbon" Winter Olympics Test Competition "Every test is an exam"

You may also like

The finals of the three-person basketball game for...

Climbing: Third places for Pilz and Schubert in...

F1, 2023 World Championship: the driver and constructor...

Nations League, Croatia-Spain on the pitch – Football

Max Verstappen, untouchable, wins the Canadian Grand Prix

Vesely’s 18 points helped Barcelona’s basketball players win...

Lecco promoted to Serie B, beat Foggia in...

Wales wins the World Team Championship for the...

USFL Week 10 highlights: New Orleans Breakers defeat...

Verstappen’s streak didn’t end, he called Senna in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy