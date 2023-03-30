Home Sports Queen’s Club: Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie among British players at Cinch Championships
Sports

Queen’s Club: Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie among British players at Cinch Championships

by admin
Queen’s Club: Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie among British players at Cinch Championships
Andy Murray is a five-time champion at Queen’s Club

Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie are among 10 British players named in the line-up for the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club this summer.

Five-time champion Murray, 2021 finalist Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper are in the singles, while Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury, Lloyd Glasspool and Jamie Murray will play doubles.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will feature in the wheelchair draws.

The pre-Wimbledon tournament takes place from 19-25 June.

Men’s singles world number one Carlos Alcaraz will make his debut at Queen’s while defending champion Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe have also confirmed their participation.

Berrettini defeated world number 12 Norrie in three sets in 2021, before defending his title against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic last year.

In Alcaraz, Skupski and Hewett, the line-up includes the current world number one in the singles, doubles and wheelchair rankings.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who is the only Briton to win the Queen’s title in the Open era, said: “It’s always a great week at the Cinch Championships, playing at the Queen’s Club with British fans.

“Obviously I have a lot of special memories there so I’m really looking forward to returning this year.”

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

See also  Fencing: six Sicilians among the 24 blues called up for the Olympics

You may also like

Lazio, Champions sprint in the sign of Sarri....

my country’s hosting of the U20 World Cup...

for Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the IOC’s recommendations “in no...

does it close by May? The possible risks...

Revocation of coaches? I did not agree, admits...

Serie A, 28th day: the matches, where to...

Plank receives ticket for European Games in Poland

Napoli and scudetto, on Bacoli beach silhouettes of...

US Argy, an amateur football club saved by...

«Not a day goes by that I don’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy