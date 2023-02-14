Home Sports Queens Park Rangers 0-3 Sunderland: O’Nien and Clarke give Black Cats win
Ilias Chair had his second-half penalty saved by Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson, with the visitors leading 1-0

Anthony Patterson’s brilliant save from an Ilias Chair penalty was pivotal as Sunderland beat QPR to reclaim a top-six place in the Championship.

The home-grown keeper somehow kicked away the spot-kick, placed down the middle as he dived full-length to his left, to preserve the visitors’ 1-0 lead, given to them by midfielder Luke O’Nien.

O’Nien had bundled the ball home after Rangers keeper Seny Dieng had fumbled Dan Ballard’s header from a corner.

Jack Clarke made sure of the points with two more goals in the last 10 minutes as Sunderland counter-attacked Rangers’ ineffective attempts to get back into the game.

Rangers, who have now won one of their last 16 league games in an alarming slide down the table, were booed off, increasing the pressure on manager Neil Critchley, who has supervised just one win in his 11 games in charge.

Rangers had started well enough as they sought to end a slide that has seen them go from top spot in October to 16th before the game, penning the north east side back, with Jamal Lowe curling a shot inches wide.

Sunderland gave notice that they were a real threat on the break as Joe Gelhardt sprinted in behind the home defence and fired into the side netting.

Patrick Roberts, after scoring the winner against Reading at the weekend, brought a brilliant save from Dieng after he was set up by Abdoullah Ba’s backheel.

From the resulting corner, Ballard’s header was parried and then fumbled by the Rangers keeper as he tried to grab the ball, and O’Nien snapped up the gift.

Rangers seemed to have been given a lifeline when Aji Alese flung up an arm as he contested a corner, and punched the ball away. Chair struck his spot-kick centrally and Patterson, throwing himself to his left, somehow stretched his right leg back and volleyed away the shot.

With Rangers pressing, without too much conviction, Sunderland repeatedly hit them with counter-attacks, and after Gelhardt had hit the bar in one attack, Clarke weaved in from the left to fire low into the far corner.

The winger made sure in added time, coming inside to finish off another breakaway, led by Pierre Ekwah and Dan Neil down the right.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27LairdSubstituted forKakayat 45′minutes
  • 4Dickie
  • 3DunneBooked at 90mins
  • 22PoleBooked at 89mins
  • 15FieldBooked at 63mins
  • 17DozzellBooked at 72minsSubstituted forJohansenat 81′minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 18LoweBooked at 71mins
  • 10Chair
  • 47IroegbunSubstituted forArmstrongat 76′minutes
  • 14Martin

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 6Johansen
  • 13Archer
  • 19Dixon-Bonner
  • 28Gubbins
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah

Sunderland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Bath
  • 42chosenSubstituted forCirkinat 81′minutes
  • 10RobertsBooked at 90mins
  • 13O’Nien
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forNeilat 69′minutes
  • 17BaSubstituted forDialloat 63′minutes
  • 28GelhardtSubstituted forEkahat 81′minutes
  • 20ClarkeBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cirkin
  • 12Bass
  • 16Diallo
  • 19Bennette
  • 22Lihadji
  • 24Neil
  • 39Ekah

Referee:
Peter Bankes

Attendance:
14,471

Live Text

