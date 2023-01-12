Piero Santi (Volterra, 1912-Florence, 1990) is among the Italian writers who have worked the most on issues related tohomosexualityinventing a complex expressive system in which autobiography and fiction coincide. The debut is in 1939 with “Friends in the streets“, a collection of stories in which we cross the territories, not without sides of shadow, of a popular Florence, not too dissimilar from certain glimpses of Ottone Rosai, to whom he will be linked by friendship and of whom he will often write. The following book further specifies the shot, alluding to a double citydiurnal and nocturnal, which in “The Adventures in the Park” of which he is the descriptor, find an alluded yet strongly present dimension.

A colouristic quality vibrates in the pages of the writer from Volterra, in which his attention to the world ofimage, both as a gallery owner, at the well-known Florentine space of L’Indiano, still active, or in the field of satire graphics, which he dealt with for a long time in the Cabalà magazine, of which he was director. The autobiographical measure is that in which he gives the best evidence of himself; in 1950 the “Diary” comes out, in which he wants to give an account of the registration of world filtered through his identity, using homosexuality as a litmus test for the story of reality; the same book will then be reworked in a new version with a more explicit title, “The Challenge of the Days” (1968). The cinema has been a constant interest since his youth, in which he practiced as a critic on the pages of the Catholic monthly Il Frontespizio, later working on those of the Giornale del Mattino, but it is also the concretion of desires and place of battuage, of which Santi gave one of the first reliable descriptions in the literature of the Belpaese. “Ombre rosse” (1954) is, in this sense, a programmatic volume, where the title of the famous film by John Ford becomes the story of a real sentimental map, which in the prologue examines the cinemas of various Italian cities, defining them “temples of darkness“. One space in particular, the Marconi, seduces him to remember, in the celebration of the place where “many young people have learned the darkest secrets, the least speakable ones”, revealing themselves in a dimension that the author explicitly defines as sacred, epiphany. The chapters are marked by as many indications of names and places, which trigger stories of humiliation and redemptionin a continuous swing between fulfillment and frustration of desire.

In 1963 Santi returned to attention after almost a decade with a novel, albeit explicitly autobiographical, “The taste of mint”, a key story in which Firenze against the background of the war (with gay references analogous to those that Danilo Donati inserted in his analogous “Corprifuoco” of 2000), to then move on to Roma, reaching up to the 60s, at the time when the book is published, in an attempt to give a sense of an era and its developments through the prism of the senses. The following decade will be the time of works mostly published within the Art gallery with illustrations by numerous artists (Luigi Guerricchio, Renato Guttuso, Ernesto Treccani), to then arrive in 1985 at “Sic2, the last and most ambitious novel, magmatic writing in which personal facts are crossed over again in a picaresque foray; among his best achievements are some short prose, such as the “Trittico per Luca” or certain verses (such as those of “Mi corazon, ohimè, no duerme”, 1981), in which he manages to capture exactly an attitude towards the world in which sexuality is discriminatory and point of reference.