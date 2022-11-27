A red carnation has turned his life upside down. Carlos Queiroz is twenty years old and lives in Nampula, Mozambique, a Portuguese colony. He plays with the local team and in his spare time he studies engineering. Humble family, big ambitions. His passion is to take a plane to the parent company and break into the ball. Parents block, he is stubborn, ambitious, a hammer. Qualities that will come in handy later.