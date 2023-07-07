Quentin Halys unsuccessfully tickles Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon third round

Despite some very good passages, Quentin Halys, 79th player in the world, could not worry the Italian Jannik Sinner (8th) deeply enough, Friday, in the third round of Wimbledon (3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in 2h24).

Everything had started well for the excellent French server, despite the imposing bandage placed around his left knee, with a break won in the fourth game, which he would keep until the end of the set (6-3 in 34 minutes, with five aces and ten winning moves).

But Sinner, a little hesitant at kick-off, had already started to go into machine mode and he only lost four small points on his service games in the second set. Same in the third. Opposite, Halys was not regular enough to bring him to the tie-break (3-6, 6-2, 6-3).

A break too quickly made in the fourth set

A slight deconcentration on the Italian side allowed the 26-year-old Ile-de-France player to break into the fourth set (2-0) but he lacked control and immediately returned the conquered service. In the least linear set of the match, he missed another ball at 3-1, saved a break point at 2-2 and then missed his service game at 4-4. In the process, Sinner concluded without trembling on his commitment, ending the course of the last male representative of French tennis.

In the round of 16, the world No. 8 will be opposed to the winner of the third round between the Colombian Daniel Galan (85th) and the Swede Mikael Ymer (59th).