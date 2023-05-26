Quick end. It’s brutal, the biathlete is angry with the union and has closed his career sharply

He decided to say goodbye to the racing world after seven years in the professional biathlon circus. He was literally frozen out of the wider representative group. And he refused to fight to return. “I was in shock when the news came. It’s brutal. The fact that I was fired was completely unexpected for me,” the 26-year-old told TV2 of his feelings when he found out he was not nominated for the national team. Not only in the elite selection, but not even in the B team, from which he was given the opportunity to be among the best.

The decision disappointed him and was unexpected for him, because he achieved results in the past season, after which he had the impression that he belonged alongside Johannes Thingnes Bö et al.

“You’re sitting with people, the season is being evaluated, and three days later, without warning, suddenly you’re no longer in the team. you get fired without doing anything wrong. You can’t prepare for something like this,” he complained.

Last winter in the IBU Cup, Andersen finished 17 times in the top 10. When he got the opportunity in the World Cup in Östersund, he decorated his nomination with, among other things, sixth place in the mass start. But in the end it is not even enough for a place in the Norwegian B-team for next season.

He saw resignation to everything as the only solution. "I told my loved ones first. It was strange and there were a few tears. But on the other hand, it was also good to make a firm decision. It was a difficult spring with many emotions," said Andersen, whose move sent waves throughout the Norwegian team.