Quick goal and Černín’s dismissal. A crucial moment, claimed coach Koubek after Pilsen’s cannonade

“I’m very happy that we continued our winning streak before the international break. A great result and a very solid performance will support the team’s self-confidence before Thursday’s entry into the Conference League group with Kosovar Ballkani,” Pilsen coach Miroslav Koubek was happy about the cannonade.

However, he was not so satisfied with the way his team started the match in Zlín. “The start from our side was terrible. We allowed the home team two corners and let them have a great chance,” he said. Then, however, striker Viktorie Chorý opened the scoring and midfielder Ševci Černín had to be forced off the field for a short while. “That was a crucial moment. The exclusion made it much easier for us to get three points,” said the coach of the West Bohemians.

Koubek tried to remember if he had ever celebrated such a high victory over an opponent at a professional level in the past. “I think I won 5-0 away once. I won’t say about whom,” he smiled.

In a clearly developing match, he could also send players who don’t get the chance so often in the league. “We finally trained properly during the national team break. But now we have another extremely demanding program ahead of us. So it came in handy that we could spread the forces,” he claimed.

Midfielder Pavel Šulc contributed to the demolition of Zlín with two goals and one assist. He has already scored five times in this league year. Just like for the whole last season. “I’m very happy that it’s falling for me. I’m happy for every goal. I’m playing well now, but I’m even more pleased that the team has been doing well lately,” he said enthusiastically after the final whistle. “We could think of almost everything in Zlín. It was ideal preparation for Europe,” he smiled.

However, according to him, the high triumph in Bať’s city was not as easy as the final result suggests. “The introduction belonged to Zlín. But then we scored the first goal and then the red card turned the game in our favor,” reflected Šulc.

Although Vukadinovič reduced the score to 1:2 in the 24th minute with a long-range technical shot, Plzeňská did not lose their rhythm. “We had to pay attention a little. We immediately added the third goal. And the more experienced guys encouraged us until the end to not let up for a moment in our concentration and to be active even in a determined state,” he revealed.

According to Šulec, before the match in Moravia, Pilsen talked in the cabin about the fact that they could round the number of winning competitive duels to ten. “We are very happy that we succeeded. We go match by match, we will understandably want to extend the successful streak,” he wished.

