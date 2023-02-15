Thus the two technicians, once friends, at the beginning of the match between Real Madrid and Valencia

It was inevitable that the cameras were all focused on their entry onto the field, after the issues that emerged on the vigil. Carlo Ancelotti and Rino Gattuso greeted each other before the match between Real Madrid and Valencia (semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup), they didn’t avoid a handshake, at least that one. But it was a cold, quick, circumstantial greeting. No smile, the eyes met for a moment, the time to quickly regain the road to the respective benches.

The story of the disagreements between two former friends was revealed by Ancelotti on the eve of this match. “Gattuso and I had personal problems.” From there rivers of ink to reveal what had happened.

The relationship between the two cracked at the time of the change on the Napoli bench. Ancelotti has never forgiven Gattuso for taking his place without saying anything. The story is told here in the Corriere della Sera. A ten-year friendship that was so shattered.

For the record, Ancelotti’s Real Madrid beat Gattuso’s Valencia 4-3 after penalties.