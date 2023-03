Hockey players from Pardubice entered the playoffs in the first quarter-final match with a 5:1 win over Olomouc. The winner of the regular season lost after Jan Káni’s goal, but thanks to two power plays, they turned the result around. Matej Paulovič, Tomáš Dvořák, Tomáš Zohorna, Tomáš Hyka and Lukáš Sedlák scored the goals, David Cienciala scored three assists. The second duel of the series for four winning matches will be played again in Pardubice on Saturday from 17:00.

