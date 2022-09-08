CHARVENSOD

A gritty and indomitable Quincitava comes out of Charvensod’s Guido Saba with a precious 2-2 draw and now to pass the first round of the Italian Cup in group 9, Thursday 15 September at 20.30 at the return to Giovanni Cipriano, he will have two useful results out of three a layout.

Against Claudio Fermanelli’s Charva, Quinci coach Marco Vernetti has to do without nine players: in addition to the suspended Gavoto, Amir Ferrari, Giglio Tos, Dalbard, Chiodi, Cau, Vergano, as well as Pinet and Perino are also out. bruised and on the bench. Immediately positive approach of the nerostellati, who after not even the first round of clock hands touch the goal with Cristiano Yon, who hits the post. Hosts who do not stand by and the answer comes in the 20 ‘with Daricou, whose conclusion is however high. 5 ‘pass and it is Quincitava again to touch the advantage, always with Yon, good at breaking free from his direct opponent and at concluding towards the mirror of the Aosta Valley goal defended by Garnero. Race that takes off, however, in the 32nd minute when the hosts unlock the match with a nice foray into the area by Daricou, who manages to overtake d’Auria. However, the advantage of the Charva lasts only a minute, the time necessary for Scaglia Rat with a precise touch in the area as a real robber. Before the end of the first half, however, the home team returns to lead and does so thanks to an excellent free-kick by the specialist Cuneaz in the 37th minute.

We go to rest with Charvensod ahead 2-1. In the changing rooms Vernetti rearranges his ideas and the Quincitava of the second half is decidedly more arrembante: on 11 ‘, from a nice foray into the area of ​​Zoppo, Nicolasi arrives who is quick to correct the assist on goal. Having found the parity, Quincitava is not satisfied and soon comes close to 2-3 with Zoppo’s post, a goal that the playmaker from Quincitava deserved for the efforts made especially in the second half.

Being able to return home from Charvensod, against a team equipped to make the playoffs and with a very reworked formation, is a good sign that the black-starred club has given in view of the start of the championship next Sunday. –