QUINCINETTO

Quincitava returns to success after the knockout of a week ago in Grugliasco. The black-starred line-up of coach Marco Vernetti in front of Giovanni Cipriano’s friendly public beats the Pianezza from Turin 2-1, who had changed their technical leadership this week with the advent of Mr. Fanelli. Quincitava in a reworked formation, given the absences of the various Chiodi, Cau, Zenerino and Giglio Tos, but despite everything the home team tries to play the game right from the start.

Quincitava who attacks and finds the deserved advantage in the 20 ‘of the first half: Vignali enters the penalty area and is spread out and for the referee, Bovio of the Novara section, there are the means to grant the maximum punishment to the hosts . Vignali himself takes charge of the transformation, making no mistake and with great coldness brings the nerostellati ahead. The Quincitava before the end of the first half insists, even touching the doubling several times, but it goes to rest with a single goal advantage.

In the second half the script does not change: it is always the hosts who play the game and at 16 ‘the doubling also deservedly arrives, thanks to a nice shot from inside Nicolasi’s area. The game seems closed and instead Pianezza shortens the distance shortly thereafter: first La Malva touches the goal, which marks a turn of hands after Cestone. The Quincitava also offers a test of maturity, in knowing how to manage the final in the best way, when the guests try in every way to equalize, but D’Auria’s goal is no longer violated. Vernetti locks the result with the entry into the field of Pinet and Conforti, especially good in quantity, and Capussella, in keeping the ball away from their own penalty area. –

l.p.