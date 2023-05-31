Quincy Promes, from the Dutch national team to the trial for 1,360 kg of cocaine – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

The former Ajax striker, now at Spartak Moscow, is expected in court on Monday (but he won’t be there). also accused of stabbing a cousin

Pi di a ton of cocaine imported to the Netherlands. Quincy PromesDutch striker for Spartak Moscow and man of 50 games and 7 goals with the orange national team – last appearance two years ago at the European Championships, the knockout with the Czech Republic, and in 2020 he also played against Italy – on trial for having imported through the Belgian port of Antwerp 1,360 kg of drugsseized in January 2020 by the authorities.

The former Ajax Promes, 31 years old, of Surinamese origins, who in the past has also been associated with some Italian clubs, should be heard next Monday but, reports the Dutch news agency Anpwill not be present for contractual obligations with Spartak (the Russian championship will end on Saturday).

Not the only process that Promes will have to undergo: in March a prosecutor sought a two-year sentence on stabbing charges knee a cousin, causing severe tendon injuries and walking problems. Facts that always date back to three years ago and that the attacker has always denied. Initially the charge was attempted murderlater downgraded to assault .