2022-08-10
Live it, August 10th. Today, Shams talked on the Pat McAfee Show program about the rumors that Ben Simmons quit his teammates group chat before the first round of the playoffs of last season.

“It never happened,” Shams said. “It’s an amazing story, but it didn’t happen.”

Related link: Meiji: Simmons withdrew from teammates group chat before the first round of Game 4 of last playoffs

