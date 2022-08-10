Original title: Quit the group chat before the Benxi G4 game? Shams: The story was amazing but it didn’t happen

Live it, August 10th. Today, Shams talked on the Pat McAfee Show program about the rumors that Ben Simmons quit his teammates group chat before the first round of the playoffs of last season.

“It never happened,” Shams said. “It’s an amazing story, but it didn’t happen.”

