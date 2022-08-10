Source: Live it
Quit the group chat before the Benxi G4 game? Shams: The story was amazing but it didn’t happen
Live it, August 10th. Today, Shams talked on the Pat McAfee Show program about the rumors that Ben Simmons quit his teammates group chat before the first round of the playoffs of last season.
“It never happened,” Shams said. “It’s an amazing story, but it didn’t happen.”
Related link: Meiji: Simmons withdrew from teammates group chat before the first round of Game 4 of last playoffs
(Ouch)Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.
posted on:Fujian Province