Home » Quiz: Can you name all England’s hat-trick heroes since 1990?
Sports

Quiz: Can you name all England’s hat-trick heroes since 1990?

by admin
Quiz: Can you name all England’s hat-trick heroes since 1990?

Bukayo Saka is the 91st player to score a hat-trick for England

Bukayo Saka scored his first career hat-trick in England’s 7-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over North Macedonia on Monday evening.

The Arsenal winger is the 91st player to score three in a game for the Three Lions – and only the third to do so under current manager Gareth Southgate.

Can you name the 12 players to have scored England hat-tricks since 1990? To give you a helping hand, we’ve given you the games they scored in and the year. Good luck!

Can you name the England hat-trick scorers since 1990

Score: 0 / 12

Start quiz

You scored 0/12

Share your score with your friends!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers123456789101112Give up!

See also  95 senior athletes gathered in Sanmen to "show"_Zhejiang Online

You may also like

Make history!Li Mengcheng is China’s first WNBA outside...

Ronaldo before the 200th international match – sport.ORF.at

Dal Cin, racist phrase on the transfer market...

Joey Votto slugs red-hot Reds to victory in...

Chinese team wins another gold and bronze in...

Without parties and trips with friends? I’m an...

fcbarcelona signings | The role that Xavi thinks...

European Championship qualification: The whirlwind in the Belgian...

Steven Gerrard turned down offer from Saudi club

International Yoga Day “Ga people” go to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy