Quiz: Can you name all England’s hat-trick heroes since 1990?

Bukayo Saka is the 91st player to score a hat-trick for England

Bukayo Saka scored his first career hat-trick in England’s 7-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over North Macedonia on Monday evening.

The Arsenal winger is the 91st player to score three in a game for the Three Lions – and only the third to do so under current manager Gareth Southgate.

Can you name the 12 players to have scored England hat-tricks since 1990? To give you a helping hand, we’ve given you the games they scored in and the year. Good luck!

Can you name the England hat-trick scorers since 1990

