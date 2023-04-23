Qunyinghui “Cui” shared the first badminton mixed team competition in Hangzhou Cuiyuan Asian Games_Hangzhou Net

Qunyinghui “Cui” shared the Asian Games Hangzhou Cuiyuan’s first mixed badminton team competition.

Hangzhou Net News Sometimes jumping up and smashing, sometimes backhanding…On April 22, Qunyinghui “Cui” shared the Asian Games, and the first badminton mixed team competition in Cuiyuan Street kicked off. The competition is divided into three events, namely mixed doubles, men’s doubles and doubles, and 16 teams from the jurisdiction participated in the competition.

The atmosphere of the competition was very enthusiastic. The players cooperated tacitly on the field, worked hard, and showed their level to the fullest with sweat and enthusiasm. The audience cheered and cheered on the sidelines, and the cheers and applause echoed in the venue again and again.

Entering the final, the contestants leaned over, or jumped, high ball, lob, smash… every move was brilliant, and both offense and defense were performed vividly. After a fierce competition, the Billiton Stainless Steel Team formed by Hangzhou Billiton Stainless Steel Products Co., Ltd. finally won the championship.

“I’m very happy to participate in this competition. It not only exercises my physical fitness, but also expresses our blessings to the Hangzhou Asian Games. I hope that an event can be held every year, so that we, badminton lovers, can learn from each other and drive more people around us. Many people are involved in the sport!” Said contestant Wang Jiahua.

It is reported that the venue for this competition is located at the rooftop badminton court of Block E of West Lake Science and Technology Building. In addition, there is a gymnasium on the roof of the e-commerce park on Cuibai Road, which has basketball, badminton, and children’s fitness; the roof of Ego parking lot There is a football field; there is also a tennis court on the roof of Block E of the West Lake Science and Technology Building. These three sports venues have become a gathering place for the employees of the buildings and enterprises to relax, exercise, socialize, and carry out sports activities.

This competition not only provided a platform for badminton fans in the Cuiyuan area to communicate and compete, but also further enriched the cultural and sports life of residents and enterprise employees in the area, and better publicized and displayed the Hangzhou Asian Games atmosphere. Since 2022, Cuiyuan Street has used the “Asian Games” as a medium to carry out nearly a hundred rich cultural and sports activities to benefit the people. Powerball, yoga and other training courses are sent to the community and cultural homes to create high-quality cultural content with Cuiyuan characteristics. Next, the street will also hold various large-scale activities one after another, such as the “City is Reading” series of activities, in the form of “reading + N”, to drive the train of cultural spirit into communities, schools, institutions, enterprises, business districts, etc.; The 3rd Huanglong International Center Photography Festival, use the lens to encounter the moment of movement, and build a dream for the Asian Games.

In addition to rich and diverse sports and cultural activities, Cuiyuan Street also aims to create a “15-minute quality cultural life circle”, constantly enriching and improving the public cultural space in the jurisdiction, and meeting the basic public cultural service needs of the residents in the jurisdiction. In recent years, combined with the renovation of old residential areas, the construction of future communities and the promotion of people’s livelihood complexes, two West Lake study rooms and three gymnasiums have been built successively, which are sought after by residents. In the people’s livelihood complexes built in various communities, there are gymnasiums, dance rooms, yoga rooms, table tennis rooms, painting and calligraphy rooms and other activity rooms, which greatly improve the cultural life and happiness index of residents.

In the future, Cuiyuan Street will continue to enrich and improve the “15-minute quality cultural life circle”, closely link the rich cultural elements in the area, forge a unique Cuiyuan cultural brand, and continue to polish Cuiyuan Street’s “provincial cultural strength” Town” gold business card.