La Pulce and Mbappé want to drag their national teams to the conquest of the title: the odds on the world final

Everything is ready for the final, on Sunday a match between Argentina and France will win the World Cup in Qatar: kick-off at the Lusail Stadium at 4 pm Italian time. It will be an unprecedented last act of the competition, because the two national teams have never faced each other for the victory of the trophy. Here are the odds on the World Final.

Prediction: X + Goal — According to the bookmakers it will be an open game. Both Argentina and France will want to be very careful in the defensive phase to avoid sensational defeats. Goal could be a chance, perhaps combined with an X in the 90′: 4.50 for Bet365, 4.20 for Starcasinò Bet.

World Cup final odds — There is a great balance in the value of the 1X2 marks in the odds on the World Cup final. For the bookies, France is slightly favored: the success in the 90′ ​​of Deschamps’ team is quoted at 2.90 by Starcasinò Bet, 2.80 by Goldbet and Better. Argentina’s triumph in regular time is rated 3.10 by 888Sport, 2.80 by Novibet and Sisal. The draw is proposed 3.05 by Starcasinò Bet and Novibet, 3.00 by Goldbet.

Practically equal odds for the victory on penalties: the success of both Albiceleste and Mbappé and his companions is 9.00. The triumph after extra time is more complicated, even in this case the analysts set the bar at the same value: 12.00. Even the X combined with the Under 2.5 could be a chance: 3.40 according to Bet365, Sisal and Betfair. While the draw both in the first half and at the end of the 90′ ​​is proposed 4.15 by Novibet, 4.00 by Sisal and Betfair. See also Tokyo 2020, canoe slalom: the eporediese Stefanie Horn in the semifinal in K1 with the fourth fastest time

Albiceleste, taboo to dispel — France are unbeaten in ten World Cup matches against South American national teams (W6, D4). The last defeat came in the 1978 group stage: 1-2 against Argentina. This will be the eleventh World Cup final between a South American and a European team. Argentina have lost two out of three (against Germany in ’90 and 2014), while the French won 3-0 against Brazil in 1998.

Deschamps’ side have won all seven of their knockout matches since the 2018 World Cup. In the history of the competition, only Brazil between ’58 and ’70 has recorded a longer streak in this phase: nine.

The markers — All the spotlights are on Messi and Mbappé: a goal by the Argentine in the 90′ ​​is quoted at 2.80, a goal by the French striker proposed at 2.95 by the bookies. As we said, Alvarez and Giroud could also be decisive and aim for the top scorer. For both, the value of a center in regulation time is set at 3.70. The others are more detached: 3.95 the odds for a goal in the 90′ ​​by Lautaro, 5.10 that of a goal by Griezmann. World top scorer odds: the analysis of Gazzetta Scommesse Messi has scored eleven goals and provided eight assists in 25 World Cup appearances. Should he score or serve a game-winning pass in this match, he would become the first player to take part in 20 hits in the competition. Griezmann and Mbappé both scored for France in the 2018 final. At 23 years and 363 days old on match day, the PSG forward could become the youngest player to score in multiple finals of the tournament. See also Covid vaccine: how to move the appointment region by region (first dose and booster) Statistics and background — Argentina participates in its sixth World Cup final, only Germany (8) has more. They could lift the trophy for the third time, after 1978 and 1986, but losing would make them the team with the most defeats in the final (4, like the Germans). France have reached the final for the fourth time, all since ’98 (1998, 2006, 2018, 2022). Les Bleus, reigning champions, could be the third team to win back-to-back World Cups, after Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962). This will be the fourth World Cup meeting between Argentina and France. Albiceleste have won two of the previous three, losing the only one played in the knockout phase: a 4-3 knockout in the 2018 round of 16. Overall, it will be the thirteenth meeting between the two sides in all competitions, with the Deschamps’ team who have won only three of the previous twelve (D3, L6). December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 18:03)

