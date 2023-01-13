Both teams are used to scoring in the first 45′ of the game. The momentum of the Reds is not positive, but away from Anfield the victory comes more often

Brighton and Liverpool arrive at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (kick-off at 16.00) with opposite moods: De Zerbi’s team has started 2023 in a great way: victory in the Premier League against Everton and encore in FA Cup against Middlesbrough. Klopp cannot be equally satisfied, fresh from a bad defeat in the league (1-3 with Brentford), while in the cup the Reds did not go beyond the 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton.

PREDICTION: X2 + GOAL — Despite their poor form, Liverpool have shown this season that they are at their best away from Anfield. To this we must add that in the last six home games, Brighton have won only two. Not bad then the share of 1.77 of Sisal as regards the sign X2, with the addition of the Goal. On Better it also reaches 1.91, as well as on Goldbet.

ALL IN 45 MINUTES — Both teams are used to scoring a lot in the early stages of their matches. It is no coincidence that Brighton score 28% of their goals between 0-15 minutes, while Liverpool give their best between 31′ and 45′: in this case the percentage is 26%. In 36% of matches, the Seagulls close the first half ahead, it even rises to 39% for the Reds. Goal in the first half pays 3.50 on Sisal and 3.75 on Bet365. See also The 2021-2022 women's volleyball league unveiled the defending champion and the new army won both

THE QUOTE — For the bookmakers, Liverpool will win the three points. Despite playing away from his own stadium, the odds relating to the 2 mark range from 1.54 of Better and Goldbet to 2.10 of StarCasinò Bet. However, the gap between the success of guests and hosts is not that wide: 1 is worth 3.32 on Netbet, 3.40 on Planetwin and 3.50 on Betfair. A draw is the least likely outcome of the three: the odds reach a maximum of 3.70 on Novibet. Also by virtue of what happened more than three months ago, bettors are convinced that at least three goals will arrive. In this sense, the over 2.5 fluctuates between 1.50 for Betfair and 1.57 for Bet365 (the under is able to pay 2.40 times the bet on Betfair). Finally, there is no doubt that both teams will score: the Goal is worth 1.45 on Planetwin (the opposite hypothesis is 2.47 on the same portal).

PREVIOUS — The last encounter between the two teams, as previously mentioned, ended with the result of 3-3. First the double advantage of Brighton, then the comeback of Liverpool with a lot of overtaking, but in the final Trossard gave himself the hat-trick. In total, in the last six years the balance has been clearly in favor of the Reds: 6 wins, three draws and only one success for the Seagulls (dates back to 2 February 2021: 0-1 at Anfield).

MARKERS — Given the absence of Trossard (calf problem, he will be on the bench), Ferguson will play forward. A goal by him is quoted at 3.15 on StarCasinò Bet, while on Sisal it is at 4.00. Definitely more probable instead that Salah and Darwin Nunez go in goal: on Sisal the Egyptian is at 2.25, while the Uruguayan at 2.50 (for StarCasinò Bet both at 2.60). Gakpo’s first goal for Liverpool in the Premier League is quoted at 3.05 on StarCasinò Bet and 3.00 on Sisal. The threshold set for Gross’s goal is interesting: he pays 5.00 times the bet on Sisal and 4.45 on StarCasinò Bet. See also Gas from Russia, Eni: Gazprom has reduced supplies - Economy

