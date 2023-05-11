Quzhou Lanke Cup Koo Zihao narrowly beats Park Jianhao and will compete with Shin Zhenzhen for the championship_TOM Sports





Gu Zihaoshen Zhenzhen will compete for the first “Quzhou Lanke Cup” World Go Open Championship

On May 9, the first “Quzhou Lanke Cup“The semi-finals of the World Go Open Championship was held at the Quzhou International Go Cultural Exchange CenterChina‘s Gu Zihao 9th dan and South Korea’s Shin Jinjo 9th dan defeated South Korea’s Park Jianhao 7th dan and China‘s Tan Xiao 9th dan respectively, and advanced to the championship and runner-up finals.





Shen Zhenxuan defeated Tan Xiao

The round that ended first was Tan Xiao VS Shen Zhenzhen. This is the first time that Tan Xiao and Shen Zhenzhen have encountered each other in a real chess game. In this game of chess, Tan Xiao, who is playing white, has no chance. Not long after the prelude to the game, White played 68 early and was defeated. He should play all the way to the left and finish off the tiger.





White 68 lost

In actual combat, although White has eaten Black’s five sons, his shape is not good. Afterwards, a series of offensive and defensive white chess pieces on the left made the situation worse, but Tan Xiao didn’t seem to feel that the situation was bad, and still played calmly.





Sandalwood Xiao Duan





Shen Zhenzhen’s ninth dan

After that, Tan Xiao drew the upper right corner, but Shen Zhenzhen got the upper hand and attacked the white chess in the middle abdomen. In the middle of the abdomen, white is attacking black, but actual combat has become black and white. The offensive and defensive situation is reversed, and black has established a victory. By the 203rd move, Tan Xiao conceded defeat, and Shen Zhenzhen reached the final.





Koo Zihao VS Park Jianhao

In another game of chess, Gu Zihao and Park Jianhao met for the first time in a real chess game. Park Jianhao got off to a good start in the opening game, and Gu Zihao succeeded in overtaking in the middle game.

Seeing that the situation was unfavorable, Pu Jianhao moved down to the right to try to succeed, and successfully drew out Gu Zihao’s mistake, giving White an advantage. Under the disadvantage, Gu Zihao wanted to rob and kill the white dragon on the lower left. Although Park Jianhao eliminated the rob too early, after the switch, it was still a situation where Bai wanted a small victory.

The official stage is thrilling, and the winning rate fluctuates back and forth. First, Park Jianhao made a slow hand on the upper and lower left, and then Gu Zihao stuck his problematic hand all the way below. Soon, Park Jianhao first wasted a robbery, and then made an incredible defeat of 224.





224 It’s incredible to close 1 item in reverse, and it’s full of officials with 2 items

After 224, the outcome was decided. At 271, Park Jianhao conceded defeat, and Koo Zihao entered the World Series championship and runner-up finals for the second time.





post game review

The championship and runner-up finals of the Quzhou Lanke Cup will be held in Quzhou, Zhejiang from June 14th to 17th. The prize money for the champion of Quzhou Lanke Cup is 1.8 million RMB, and the runner-up is 600,000 RMB.

Semi-final results:

Gu Zihao (middle) Sheng Park Jianhao (Korean)

Tan Xiao (middle) Negative Shen Zhenzhen (Korean)

(Qujiang)

