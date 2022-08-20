Home Sports Quzhou Lanke Cup new first stage Zhou Ziyi wins Xie Ke Party Yifei Fan Tingyu Zhou Ruiyang out_Jiang Weijie_Pan Yang_This match
Sports

Quzhou Lanke Cup new first stage Zhou Ziyi wins Xie Ke Party Yifei Fan Tingyu Zhou Ruiyang out_Jiang Weijie_Pan Yang_This match

by admin
Quzhou Lanke Cup new first stage Zhou Ziyi wins Xie Ke Party Yifei Fan Tingyu Zhou Ruiyang out_Jiang Weijie_Pan Yang_This match

Original title: Zhou Ziyi wins the first stage of the Quzhou Lanke Cup, Yifei Fan Tingyu and Zhou Ruiyang are out

On August 20th, the first “Quzhou Lanke Cup” World Go Open China qualifier group top 8 was over in Quzhou. The focus of the battle was Zheng Zaixianxian’s victory over Dang Yifei, Zhou Ziyi’s victory over Xie Ke, and He Yuhan’s victory. Fan Tingyu and Jiang Weijie beat Zheng Xu. Yikeweiqi brings you wonderful live broadcasts and wonderful pictures.

After the first two rounds of fierce battles in the Quzhou Lanke Cup China qualifiers, this round continues to be unpopular. World champions Yifei and Fan Tingyu were reversed by Zheng Zaixiang and He Yuhan respectively. Zhou Ruiyang and Huang Yunsong lost to Li Ming and Li Zehao respectively. In the new beginning stage, Zhou Ziyi skillfully controls Xieke with the help of robbery. “Old Chinese Medicine” Yang Dong defeated Wu Guangya. Lv Liyan, who eliminated Mi Yuting yesterday, lost to Cao Xiaoyang. Jiang Weijie, Tang Weixing, Xie Erhao and Shi Yue advanced to the top 4 of the group. Female chess player Pan Yang defeated Rong Yi and passed the level alone.

A truce on the 21st, and the Quzhou Lanke Cup China qualifier on the 22nd continues the group semi-finals, Xie Erhao vs Yang Dong, Shi Yue vs Cai Jing, Pan Yang vs Xu Jiayang, please pay attention to Yike live broadcast. China‘s 4 seed players include: Ding Hao, Li Xuanhao, Gu Zihao, Yang Dingxin.

Round 3:

Group 1:

See also  "Facebook facilitates the creation of no-vax communities"

Tang Weixing beats Chen Zhengxun

Hu Yuefeng beats Zhang Luo Zixin

Yang Kaiwen wins Yang Haozhe

He Yuhan wins Fan Tingyu

Group 2:

Xie Erhao beats Liu Yuncheng

Yang Dongsheng Wu Guangya

Cai Jingsheng Yan Huan

Shi Yue wins Ji Xiang

Group 3:

Jiang Weijie wins over Zheng Xu

Wang Zejin wins Chen Yichun

Pan Yangsheng Rongyi

Xu Jiayang beats Lv Xunfeng

Group 4:

Tao Xinran wins over Huang Xin

Tu Xiaoyu wins Xin Tianyue

Shen Peiran beats Zhang Wei

Zhou Ziyi beats Xie Ke

Group 5:

Ying Yitao beats Ma Yichao

Wang Shuo beat Sun Tengyu 00

Yi Lingtao wins over Wang Chunhui

Tan Xiao wins Ding Mingjun

Group 6:

Chen Yunong beats Chen Tuli

Fan Yinsheng Zhu Feihong

Zhao Zhongxuan wins over Yin Songtao

Cao Xiaoyang wins over Lv Liyan

Group 7:

Zheng Zai wants to defeat Dang Yifei

Li Mingsheng Zhou Ruiyang

Chen Zijian beat Wang Chuxuan

Zhao Chenyu wins over Gan Siyang

Group 8:

Li Qincheng wins over Ma Jingyuan

Wang Shiyi beats Zhang Baiqing

Han Yizhou beats Li Xinchen

Huang Jingyuan is better than Peng Liyao

Group 9:

Liao Yuanhe wins Huang Mingyu

Liu Yuhang wins over Wu Tian

Li Xiangyu wins Chen Xian

Lian Xiao wins Wu Zhenyu

Group 10:

Li Zehao beats Huang Yunsong

Chen Yusen wins Zhang Tao

Jiang Qirun wins over Xue Guanhua

Li Weiqing wins Li Zerui

At 12:30 on the 22nd, the fourth round of the preselection matchup:

Group 1:

Tang Weixing – Hu Yuefeng

Yang Kaiwen – He Yuhan

See also  Luo Dayou's new album "Encore" was released on vinyl and filmed a short film at the Golden Horse Film Festival_Music_Ceremony_Performance

Group 2:

Xie Erhao – Yang Dong

Cai Jing – Shi Yue

Group 3:

Jiang Weijie – Wang Zejin

Pan Yang – Xu Jiayang

Group 4:

Tao Xinran – Tu Xiaoyu

Shen Peiran – Zhou Ziyi

Group 5:

Ying Yitao – Wang Shuo 00

Yi Lingtao – Tan Xiao

Group 6:

Chen Yunong – Fan Yin

Zhao Zhongxuan – Cao Xiaoyang

Group 7:

Zheng Zaixiang – Li Ming

Chen Zijian – Zhao Chenyu

Group 8:

Li Qincheng – Wang Shiyi

Han Yizhou – Huang Jingyuan

Group 9:

Liao Yuanhe – Liu Yuhang

Li Xiangyu – Lian Xiao

Group 10:

Li Zehao – Chen Yusen

Jiang Qirun – Li Weiqing

The first “Quzhou Lanke Cup” World Go Open was jointly hosted by the China Go Association, the Quzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Quzhou Municipal People’s Government. The competition is divided into three stages: open qualifiers, this competition, and finals. After 2 hours for each side, 5 times 1 minute countdown, the champion is 1.8 million yuan, and the runner-up prize is 600,000 yuan. There are 32 people in this competition, 10 seeds are set, and the quota is allocated to 4 people from China (Ding Hao, Li Xuanhao, Gu Zihao and Yang Dingxin), 2 people from South Korea, 2 people from Japan, 1 person from Taiwan, China, and 1 person as a wild card. The qualifiers are selected by each country and region, and the quota is allocated to 10 people from China, 6 people from South Korea, 3 people from Japan, 1 person from Taiwan, 1 person from Europe, and 1 person from North America. The Chinese qualifiers are divided into 10 groups of single eliminations on average according to the number of applicants, and the first place in each group will enter the competition. The final is a best of three. The game will be played in Quzhou from December 24th to 28th, 2022.

See also  Ding Junhui wishes Guo Ailun: You have a strong heart when no one believes you – yqqlm

Live picture: saury

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Naples, Demme controversial with Anguissa after the injury

Union, many new faces there is Nordi on...

Vanessa Bryant, tears at the trial: “Shock for...

Udinese-Salernitana, Nicola: “Proven continuity of performance. Greater…”

Reporter: Chelsea expect to make a third offer...

Oltrepo debuts in Broni tomorrow night the friendly...

Pioli: There are 7-8 favorites to win the...

Udinese, many emotions but Salernitana snatches a point...

Turin-Lazio 0-0: Milinkovic saves on Immobile

Athletics, Tamberi jumps into gold He is still...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy