Original title: Zhou Ziyi wins the first stage of the Quzhou Lanke Cup, Yifei Fan Tingyu and Zhou Ruiyang are out

On August 20th, the first “Quzhou Lanke Cup” World Go Open China qualifier group top 8 was over in Quzhou. The focus of the battle was Zheng Zaixianxian’s victory over Dang Yifei, Zhou Ziyi’s victory over Xie Ke, and He Yuhan’s victory. Fan Tingyu and Jiang Weijie beat Zheng Xu. Yikeweiqi brings you wonderful live broadcasts and wonderful pictures.

After the first two rounds of fierce battles in the Quzhou Lanke Cup China qualifiers, this round continues to be unpopular. World champions Yifei and Fan Tingyu were reversed by Zheng Zaixiang and He Yuhan respectively. Zhou Ruiyang and Huang Yunsong lost to Li Ming and Li Zehao respectively. In the new beginning stage, Zhou Ziyi skillfully controls Xieke with the help of robbery. “Old Chinese Medicine” Yang Dong defeated Wu Guangya. Lv Liyan, who eliminated Mi Yuting yesterday, lost to Cao Xiaoyang. Jiang Weijie, Tang Weixing, Xie Erhao and Shi Yue advanced to the top 4 of the group. Female chess player Pan Yang defeated Rong Yi and passed the level alone.

A truce on the 21st, and the Quzhou Lanke Cup China qualifier on the 22nd continues the group semi-finals, Xie Erhao vs Yang Dong, Shi Yue vs Cai Jing, Pan Yang vs Xu Jiayang, please pay attention to Yike live broadcast. China‘s 4 seed players include: Ding Hao, Li Xuanhao, Gu Zihao, Yang Dingxin.

Round 3:

Group 1:

Tang Weixing beats Chen Zhengxun

Hu Yuefeng beats Zhang Luo Zixin

Yang Kaiwen wins Yang Haozhe

He Yuhan wins Fan Tingyu

Group 2:

Xie Erhao beats Liu Yuncheng

Yang Dongsheng Wu Guangya

Cai Jingsheng Yan Huan

Shi Yue wins Ji Xiang

Group 3: Jiang Weijie wins over Zheng Xu Wang Zejin wins Chen Yichun Pan Yangsheng Rongyi Xu Jiayang beats Lv Xunfeng Group 4: Tao Xinran wins over Huang Xin Tu Xiaoyu wins Xin Tianyue Shen Peiran beats Zhang Wei Zhou Ziyi beats Xie Ke Group 5: Ying Yitao beats Ma Yichao Wang Shuo beat Sun Tengyu 00 Yi Lingtao wins over Wang Chunhui Tan Xiao wins Ding Mingjun Group 6: Chen Yunong beats Chen Tuli Fan Yinsheng Zhu Feihong Zhao Zhongxuan wins over Yin Songtao Cao Xiaoyang wins over Lv Liyan Group 7: Zheng Zai wants to defeat Dang Yifei Li Mingsheng Zhou Ruiyang Chen Zijian beat Wang Chuxuan Zhao Chenyu wins over Gan Siyang Group 8: Li Qincheng wins over Ma Jingyuan Wang Shiyi beats Zhang Baiqing Han Yizhou beats Li Xinchen Huang Jingyuan is better than Peng Liyao Group 9: Liao Yuanhe wins Huang Mingyu Liu Yuhang wins over Wu Tian Li Xiangyu wins Chen Xian Lian Xiao wins Wu Zhenyu Group 10: Li Zehao beats Huang Yunsong Chen Yusen wins Zhang Tao Jiang Qirun wins over Xue Guanhua Li Weiqing wins Li Zerui At 12:30 on the 22nd, the fourth round of the preselection matchup: Group 1: Tang Weixing – Hu Yuefeng Yang Kaiwen – He Yuhan Group 2: Xie Erhao – Yang Dong Cai Jing – Shi Yue Group 3: Jiang Weijie – Wang Zejin Pan Yang – Xu Jiayang Group 4: Tao Xinran – Tu Xiaoyu Shen Peiran – Zhou Ziyi Group 5: Ying Yitao – Wang Shuo 00 Yi Lingtao – Tan Xiao Group 6: Chen Yunong – Fan Yin Zhao Zhongxuan – Cao Xiaoyang Group 7: Zheng Zaixiang – Li Ming Chen Zijian – Zhao Chenyu Group 8: Li Qincheng – Wang Shiyi Han Yizhou – Huang Jingyuan Group 9: Liao Yuanhe – Liu Yuhang Li Xiangyu – Lian Xiao Group 10: Li Zehao – Chen Yusen Jiang Qirun – Li Weiqing The first "Quzhou Lanke Cup" World Go Open was jointly hosted by the China Go Association, the Quzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Quzhou Municipal People's Government. The competition is divided into three stages: open qualifiers, this competition, and finals. After 2 hours for each side, 5 times 1 minute countdown, the champion is 1.8 million yuan, and the runner-up prize is 600,000 yuan. There are 32 people in this competition, 10 seeds are set, and the quota is allocated to 4 people from China (Ding Hao, Li Xuanhao, Gu Zihao and Yang Dingxin), 2 people from South Korea, 2 people from Japan, 1 person from Taiwan, China, and 1 person as a wild card. The qualifiers are selected by each country and region, and the quota is allocated to 10 people from China, 6 people from South Korea, 3 people from Japan, 1 person from Taiwan, 1 person from Europe, and 1 person from North America. The Chinese qualifiers are divided into 10 groups of single eliminations on average according to the number of applicants, and the first place in each group will enter the competition. The final is a best of three. The game will be played in Quzhou from December 24th to 28th, 2022.

Live picture: saury

