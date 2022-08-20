On August 20th, the first “Quzhou Lanke Cup” World Go Open China qualifier group top 8 was over in Quzhou. The focus of the battle was Zheng Zaixianxian’s victory over Dang Yifei, Zhou Ziyi’s victory over Xie Ke, and He Yuhan’s victory. Fan Tingyu and Jiang Weijie beat Zheng Xu. Yikeweiqi brings you wonderful live broadcasts and wonderful pictures.
After the first two rounds of fierce battles in the Quzhou Lanke Cup China qualifiers, this round continues to be unpopular. World champions Yifei and Fan Tingyu were reversed by Zheng Zaixiang and He Yuhan respectively. Zhou Ruiyang and Huang Yunsong lost to Li Ming and Li Zehao respectively. In the new beginning stage, Zhou Ziyi skillfully controls Xieke with the help of robbery. “Old Chinese Medicine” Yang Dong defeated Wu Guangya. Lv Liyan, who eliminated Mi Yuting yesterday, lost to Cao Xiaoyang. Jiang Weijie, Tang Weixing, Xie Erhao and Shi Yue advanced to the top 4 of the group. Female chess player Pan Yang defeated Rong Yi and passed the level alone.
A truce on the 21st, and the Quzhou Lanke Cup China qualifier on the 22nd continues the group semi-finals, Xie Erhao vs Yang Dong, Shi Yue vs Cai Jing, Pan Yang vs Xu Jiayang, please pay attention to Yike live broadcast. China‘s 4 seed players include: Ding Hao, Li Xuanhao, Gu Zihao, Yang Dingxin.
Round 3:
Group 1:
Tang Weixing beats Chen Zhengxun
Hu Yuefeng beats Zhang Luo Zixin
Yang Kaiwen wins Yang Haozhe
He Yuhan wins Fan Tingyu
Group 2:
Xie Erhao beats Liu Yuncheng
Yang Dongsheng Wu Guangya
Cai Jingsheng Yan Huan
Shi Yue wins Ji Xiang
Group 3:
Jiang Weijie wins over Zheng Xu
Wang Zejin wins Chen Yichun
Pan Yangsheng Rongyi
Xu Jiayang beats Lv Xunfeng
Group 4:
Tao Xinran wins over Huang Xin
Tu Xiaoyu wins Xin Tianyue
Shen Peiran beats Zhang Wei
Zhou Ziyi beats Xie Ke
Group 5:
Ying Yitao beats Ma Yichao
Wang Shuo beat Sun Tengyu 00
Yi Lingtao wins over Wang Chunhui
Tan Xiao wins Ding Mingjun
Group 6:
Chen Yunong beats Chen Tuli
Fan Yinsheng Zhu Feihong
Zhao Zhongxuan wins over Yin Songtao
Cao Xiaoyang wins over Lv Liyan
Group 7:
Zheng Zai wants to defeat Dang Yifei
Li Mingsheng Zhou Ruiyang
Chen Zijian beat Wang Chuxuan
Zhao Chenyu wins over Gan Siyang
Group 8:
Li Qincheng wins over Ma Jingyuan
Wang Shiyi beats Zhang Baiqing
Han Yizhou beats Li Xinchen
Huang Jingyuan is better than Peng Liyao
Group 9:
Liao Yuanhe wins Huang Mingyu
Liu Yuhang wins over Wu Tian
Li Xiangyu wins Chen Xian
Lian Xiao wins Wu Zhenyu
Group 10:
Li Zehao beats Huang Yunsong
Chen Yusen wins Zhang Tao
Jiang Qirun wins over Xue Guanhua
Li Weiqing wins Li Zerui
At 12:30 on the 22nd, the fourth round of the preselection matchup:
Group 1:
Tang Weixing – Hu Yuefeng
Yang Kaiwen – He Yuhan
Group 2:
Xie Erhao – Yang Dong
Cai Jing – Shi Yue
Group 3:
Jiang Weijie – Wang Zejin
Pan Yang – Xu Jiayang
Group 4:
Tao Xinran – Tu Xiaoyu
Shen Peiran – Zhou Ziyi
Group 5:
Ying Yitao – Wang Shuo 00
Yi Lingtao – Tan Xiao
Group 6:
Chen Yunong – Fan Yin
Zhao Zhongxuan – Cao Xiaoyang
Group 7:
Zheng Zaixiang – Li Ming
Chen Zijian – Zhao Chenyu
Group 8:
Li Qincheng – Wang Shiyi
Han Yizhou – Huang Jingyuan
Group 9:
Liao Yuanhe – Liu Yuhang
Li Xiangyu – Lian Xiao
Group 10:
Li Zehao – Chen Yusen
Jiang Qirun – Li Weiqing
The first “Quzhou Lanke Cup” World Go Open was jointly hosted by the China Go Association, the Quzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Quzhou Municipal People’s Government. The competition is divided into three stages: open qualifiers, this competition, and finals. After 2 hours for each side, 5 times 1 minute countdown, the champion is 1.8 million yuan, and the runner-up prize is 600,000 yuan. There are 32 people in this competition, 10 seeds are set, and the quota is allocated to 4 people from China (Ding Hao, Li Xuanhao, Gu Zihao and Yang Dingxin), 2 people from South Korea, 2 people from Japan, 1 person from Taiwan, China, and 1 person as a wild card. The qualifiers are selected by each country and region, and the quota is allocated to 10 people from China, 6 people from South Korea, 3 people from Japan, 1 person from Taiwan, 1 person from Europe, and 1 person from North America. The Chinese qualifiers are divided into 10 groups of single eliminations on average according to the number of applicants, and the first place in each group will enter the competition. The final is a best of three. The game will be played in Quzhou from December 24th to 28th, 2022.
Live picture: saury
