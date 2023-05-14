R. Sociedad – Girona 2-2, Real Madrid beat Getafe to replace Atlético Madrid in second place

The footballers of San Sebastian drew 2-2 at home with Girona and lost points in the fight for the Champions League in the fourth place of the table. All four goals in San Sebastian came in the first half. The home team built a two-goal lead in the opening half hour thanks to captain Oyarzabal and veteran Silva. Couto and Stuani scored the equalizer in the third minute. At the same time, the guests played without the injured top scorer Castellanos, who scored six goals in the previous three matches.