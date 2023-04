Party in the Juve training camp for Adrien Rabiot, who turns 28 today. After blowing out the candle, the Frenchman made a speech to his teammates: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes, it’s a pleasure to share this moment with you. There are still two months left until the end of the season and we are playing for two trophies: we must have the ambition to win them. We have lived through difficult moments and I would like to win with you. We start tomorrow against Inter”