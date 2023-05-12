Home » Rabiot, penalty not called in Juventus-Seville in the Europa League: what happened – breaking latest news
Rabiot, penalty not called in Juventus-Seville in the Europa League: what happened – breaking latest news

In the 87th minute of Juventus-Seville, with the Bianconeri all forward chasing an equalizer, Bad enters Rabiot in a disorganized way into the box. The referee lets it go, but there seems to be a penalty

Furious protests in the Seville area in the 87th minute of the match between la Juventus and the Spaniards, valid for the first leg of the semifinal of Europa League. The match finished 1-1 thanks to a goal in time expired by Gattibut a few minutes earlier (in the 87th minute) Allegri’s team he had furiously protested a defensive intervention by Bad in the Andalusian area against Rabiot. The French defender hits the midfielder on the shin, with his foot hammered. But the referee lets it go, without even the var intervening.

The wound shown on TV

Bad foul, it was clear but the Var said nothing. The referee didn’t react, the Var didn’t call him, I don’t know why but for me keep it cleanthese are Rabiot’s comments to Sky after the match, with the Frenchman who then showed the well-marked marks on his leg on live TV: If the referee didn’t go to VAR because they didn’t call him: we accept what the referees decide and whistle and we must accept it without getting distracted, without being nervous. We always accept everythingthe words of Massimiliano Allegri

May 11, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 00:01)

