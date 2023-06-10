Race 1 smiles in Pistoia, Copeland’s finale gives victory over Turin

Pistoia and Turin compared for Game 1 of the Serie A2 Silver Scoreboard Final: whoever wins the series will play in Serie A 2023/24.

Both teams struggled to find a way to the basket, with the hosts finishing with 6/24 from three, while the visitors scored just 13 of their 42 two-pointers.

It ends 67-61, Mayfield’s triple brings Turin within 2 with 120 seconds to go, but Copeland doesn’t tremble in the decisive possessions.

For Pistoia there are 16 points from Varnado and 12 from Copeland, Wheatle finishes with 5 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks.

Among the guests 18 from Pepe, 15+9 for Mayfield, 11+6 assists for Vencato.