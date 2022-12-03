These days i children they should think only of writing letters to Santa Claus, being the first to run to taste the hot biscuits freshly baked by mothers and grandmothers, ask for a mountain of gifts, take many rides on the carousel, walk under the lights and the trees with the lights that shine. All things that the little George, if only it was fine. Instead it is in a hospital bed struggling between life and death. On November 22nd, an excruciating headache made him cry at the top of his lungs. The rush to the hospital, the beginning of the ordeal: Giorgio has a brain tumour. He’s in America now, and that’s where the December 5th will have to be operated on. A life saving intervention, very delicate but necessary, and very expensive: 150 thousand euros are needed and the family does not have it. Giorgio’s father is Tuscan like his relatives – the family lives between Prato and Calenzano-, who pray from Italy for everything to go well. The mother is American, and that’s where she is right now, next to the bed in the Minneapolis hospital where the little one is being treated. To support the costs of the surgery and subsequent care, you need theeveryone’s helpbecause of this Deborahthe child’s aunt, was forced to launch an appeal on the internet.

"I started raising funds – he wrote in his appeal – because on Tuesday 22 November we discovered that my nephew from 4 and a half years who lives in America has a brain tumor. I came here right away to be close to my brother and I would like to help him in any way I can. They live here because my brother married an American girl, LeeAnn. There's not much I can do when the baby cries because he has a headache, it breaks my heart to hear him moan and I can't do anything to ease his pain. While the nauseas are well appeased by medicines, the headaches are not. In the cancer center they have scheduled the removal surgery for December 5th because an operating room with a state-of-the-art instrumentation and the top team of doctors present in the centre. The costs to be incurred will be striking and at this moment having to think about that too does not help at all. I hope with this campaign I can help my brother". "The aunt writes again:"The operation will be done and after the hospital stays, the various invoices will arrive from those who participated: hospital, anesthetist, surgeon, machinery, etc. Luckily they have medical insurance, but it doesn't cover these exorbitant amounts. Only for the operation will it take 100/150 thousand dollars. And it is not yet known exactly how much the subsequent treatments will cost ".

Meanwhile on the web the chain of solidarity has started. “Come on Giorgio, a big hug!” Nicola wrote that he donated 10 euros. Pamela donated 500 euros and writes: “I am a mother of three children, 3 and a half year old twins and a 6 month old baby, I don’t want to imagine what this mother is going through at the mere thought of her heart breaking and tears running down her face . I embrace the family in the hope of knowing that little Giorgio can live peacefully as all children should be able to do”. And then again: “Come on little Warrior!” wrote Guido, while Giada donated 5 euros and left this message: “If we helped each other they would change, or at least they would have the possibility of changing many things”. “Just a little help, but done with the heart” writes Andrea donating 50 euros. And Alexa: “A little help for this splendor. Come on baby!” “Come on little George! My baby too he is fighting an important battle and very hard. You are little warriors! Never give up! Much love and much strength to both of you” writes Elena. Alessandra sends Giorgio 5 euros and writes: “Come on little one, go back to feeling good”. Small or large donations, all invaluable, from the first to the last, which show the best face of Italy, the one ready to spend itself and help those who need it most when it is most needed. These are just some of the messages accompanying the contributions that have arrived, each according to their own possibilities, but all united by the same, invaluable, supportive spirit. So far the sum of over has been reached 34 thousand euros, but there is still a lot to do. Anyone can donate something to help Giorgio, anyone wishing to contribute can do so at this link by responding to the family’s appeal: https://www.gofundme.com/f/un-aiuto-per-giorgio?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content =undefined&utm_medium=chat&utm_source=whatsApp&utm_term=undefined.