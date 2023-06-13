Home » Rachel Furness: Northern Ireland midfielder signs new Bristol City deal
Northern Ireland’s Rachel Furness celebrates winning the Women’s Championship with Bristol City

Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness has a signed a new Bristol City contract which will keep her at the Women’s Super League club for the 2023-24 season.

The 34-year-old joined from Liverpool and helped City win the Championship.

“It was a no-brainer to be part of this squad to help it develop and progress into the WSL,” said Furness.

“Hopefully I showed my leadership skills and experience in the short time I was here.”

Furness, who has also played in the WSL for Reading and Tottenham Hotspur, made 12 appearances for Bristol on their way to the title.

“I really enjoyed my time at the club over the second half of last season,” Furness told the club website.

“I want to help as much as I can on and off the pitch as we make the transition up to the top flight. We’ve got a fantastic group of girls and a brilliant working environment.”

