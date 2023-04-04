Home Sports Racial slurs to a 19-year-old referee in a youth match. The Tuscany Committee says enough
Racist slurs for three free throws allowed in the last seconds of a youth basketball game.

It happened to the Italian referee of Senegalese origin Moustapha Diaye, nineteen, during the Under 14 elite match between Don Bosco Livorno and Poggibonsi.

Thus CIA Regione Toscana: «At the end of the match a group of 7-8 parents/relatives/sympathizers of the Poggibonsi team waited outside the playing facility for one of the two match referees, Moustapha Ndiaye, to come out. The group launched heavy racial offenses and acts intent on seeking the boy’s provocation.

The Italian Referees Committee of the Tuscany Region asks the president of the FIP Gianni Petrucci for a rule.

