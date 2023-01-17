Beast, you’re dark”: Vicenza player victim of racism on the pitch: the bad episode happened in the women’s Serie C, where the Nigerian Folakemi Sule was insulted for her skin color by two Jesina “fans”.

But let’s come to the episode, which occurred during the Women’s Serie C match, Vicenza-Jesina. It was supposed to be a day of amateur football, but it has become yet another case of discrimination on a playing field. Rafiat Sule Folakemi, Nigerian footballer of the Venetian red and whites, heard screams from the stands: “Beast! You are dark, beast!”. They came from a man and a woman present in the stands: words full of anger after a red card remedied by the same Vicenza due to a foul reaction. Another episode of racism in our football.

Words of condemnation

The words of condemnation of the red and white society are strong. “It’s crazy,” the company president commented in a video on Facebook. Erika Maran: “Here we go beyond sports justice. I will move to a criminal level, given the seriousness of the episode. There were not many Jesina fans who flocked to the stadium, we should quickly trace the culprits. We have to overcome the obstacle of fear of reporting: the protection of my girls comes first and I’m not afraid to expose myself personally”. Proximity messages also from Vicenza Men’s footballwho reiterated on Twitter that “the whole family embraces Rafi who is proudly wearing the red and white shirt”.

Solidarity

L’Italian Footballers Association expresses “unconditional solidarity and closeness to the female Vicenza Calcio female player Rafiat Folakemi Sule, targeted by some Jesina supporters Women’s soccer with heavy racist insults after a reaction foul and consequent expulsion of the red and white attacker”. “We can no longer tolerate episodes like this – he declared Clare Marchitelli, head of Aic Women’s Football and federal councilor – Just as we can no longer tolerate the presence of these characters in our stadiums. Full solidarity with the footballer Rafiat Folakemi Sule – she concluded – with the hope that those responsible for this bad act will soon be identified and removed from sporting events ”.

So many indignant reactions after the racial slurs in Vicenza against the player of the women's team, who plays in the Serie C national championship, which took place on Sunday 15 January 2023 on the Tavernelle field in Altavilla Vicentina, during the match against Jesina. The fact was announced by the president of Vicenza Calcio Donne, Erika Maran, who denounced the episode with a video on her Facebook profile and on the sports club's social networks.

The call from the mayor

According to what was reconstructed by the top manager of the Venetian club, the racial insults were pronounced by a woman. The mayor of Vicenza intervened on the episode Francis Rucco and the deputy mayor and councilor for sport, Matteo Celebron, who in a note brought the solidarity of the local administration. “An unacceptable gesture that has nothing to do with the values ​​of sport and civil coexistence, those responsible and educated must be identified, even before they are prosecuted”, the words of Rucco and Celebron. In the morning following the game, the deputy mayor contacted the player by phone to express their solidarity and closeness verbally.

To distance himself from the incident also the president of the Jesina company who declares: “It’s hard to be labeled like this after all the work and sacrifice that is done every day, in a partnership that has always been sensitive to social issues and solidarity. And we also run the risk of being sanctioned by sports justice, for objective liability, although whoever was the protagonist of this episode from which we are once again decisively distancing ourselves, does not belong to our management and has reached Altavilla Vicentina with his own means, not together with the team group”.