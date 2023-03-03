In Udinese-Spezia we still witnessed the sad ordinariness of racism in the stadiums.

Last Sunday I was in Curva Nord at Dacia Arena (or Stadio Friuli, if you prefer). Tifo Udinese and having the opportunity to spend a few days in Udine I decided to get a ticket and go to the stadium. I was standing in the midst of a lot of different people, boys, women, fathers with their children, children with their older brother, in the midst of the flags and the choirs of the curve.

As has been the case for some time now, Udinese’s performance isn’t brilliant, the players often make mistakes, even simple ones. In particular, as has already happened in some of the previous matches, it is the one who stands out among those who make mistakes Isaac Success. Also due to his physical structure, his mistakes are often clumsy and obvious and one of his turnovers leads to first goal of Spice. He starts raining some insults from the corner, some directly related to his performance on the pitch, others much less: “fuck you”, “Come on, you’re used to running in the savannah”. When Success is then replaced he passes under the curve of Udinese. A bambino about ten years old who was in the row behind mine yells at him, in the silence between one choir and another, “monkey”.

The insults that came to Success didn’t always have to do with his performance on the pitch. (Score Nigeria)

A few minutes later, Nzola he scores the equalizer and ends up cheering under the Udinese fans. A scene already seen several times, whose good taste can be discussed for hours. He is answered by a deafening burst of insults and boos, including many, too many voices, which make the cry of the monkey and dust off again all kinds of racism. He responded there and then by prolonging the exultation and then – also for the result – starting to waste time, protesting on many occasions and often going to look for a foul from the Friuli defenders. It’s a continuous stone throwing of insults, in which too many epithets they have little to do with the fact that Nzola is down for too long or that he goes too often to complain to the referee.

There is no margin for error

They are two different situations, of a player who shows off a performance that is anything but satisfactory and another who takes on irritating behaviors – albeit a full-fledged part of football – and at times almost arrogant, but the two players are united by one fact: they are both black. And if you’re black, you can’t go wrong, in football as well as in many cases in society. You can’t go wrong because you will still be judged, attacked and insulted not (only) for the play you made wrong or for the celebration you made, but also for having black skin and to come from this rather than that country.

The good will forgive me Lukas Teodorczyk, meteor of my Udinese a few years ago. In his seasons in Udine he often staged performances bordering on the questionable, but I’ve never heard anyone yell at him something that came out of the range of synonyms for “poor”, “pippa”. For the less informed: Teodorczyk is bianco and very blond. It’s something we certainly don’t discover today and it happens regularly in stadiums. Just think about Balotelli and his attitudes often over the top, arrogant, sometimes not very intelligent and how many times the insults that have reached him have been closely linked to the simple racismrather than such attitudes.

You have to deserve it

Talking about Balotellilet’s get into another very relevant topic: the question of black sportsmen in the Italian national teams. The former Milan then ed Egonu now, to take two of the best known examples, they have spent their entire career in blue accompanied by a cloud made of “You have to deserve the national team” e “We gave you the blue shirt and you disappoint us like this”.

Only a few months ago Paola Egonu’s outburst after a match for the Italian national team. (Getty Images)

Given that the two were born one in Palermo and one in Cittadella, the reason why the shirt touches them can only be linked to the color of their skin deserve it more than the others; so the blue uniform is not Theybut come to him granted by those who self-crowned true Italian. Balotelli and Egonu are two examples of athletes who are allowed to make far fewer mistakes, on and off the pitch; sportsmen who are constantly in the crosshairs of fans and to whose actions public opinion will always react by somehow taking into consideration the color of their skin. Exactly as happened to Success and Nzola last Sunday.

The impression from the curve was almost that Success should to deserve, playing a sufficient game, not to be addressed for the color of his skin, not to be explicitly referred to as a foreign body. Same thing for Nzola, who would be going straight earned il right not to be accompanied by various manifestations of racism. It is unfortunately a mechanism that is very well rooted in sport.

There is an education problem

The basic question to be addressed is this: why does a child unashamedly shout “monkey” at Success, or join those who welcome Nzola’s exultation with racist howls? On my Sunday at the stadium, I had the answer a few seats away, where a father, with a frankly disturbing rage, he spat a tape towards the pitch with insults that ranged from homophobia to racism, while his children were inches away from him. All this in general indifference.

There is an education problemquite obvious. Education that should also involve adults, with a certain urgency, to prevent their children from smiling complacently and without any second thoughts after having given the monkey to a black player. We also need to get out of the self-absorption mentality whereby the protagonists of certain acts are the “usual bad apples”, just “four idiots”, as sports clubs, newspapers and politicians often claim to reduce the problem. The underlying problem is instead the banality of evil, a concept that may sound like a cliché but comes very close to explaining the proliferation of certain behaviors. It is very ordinary people, who lead absolutely ordinary lives, who have the worst racist thoughts.

One thing normal

The screams in the stadium are just the extremes of the phenomenon, because in that curve, for all those who howled and insulted, it is reasonable to think that there were just as many who, while not participating in the insults out of modesty, are equally indulgent towards racist ideas. I’m only taking my curve as an example – cases like these occur in almost every field and often in even more blatant ways – but it is urgent to become aware of how much episodes like these are recurring in stadiums and in the world of sport, and also outside its. Racism is everywhere and is also rooted in attitudes that do not go into the news because they are not striking.

On Nzola there have been even more glaring cases of racism. (Image Sports)

Nzola after the game he didn’t say anything. Maybe he didn’t hear, or maybe he just chose to ignore it. Or perhaps, unfortunately, he’s just used to it. Three years ago, when he played for Trapani, a fan Della Cremonese approached the locker room tunnel just to yell at him “shit monkey”. And who knows how many other times the same thing was shouted at him without ending up with a daspo for the fan. Because for a striking case like the one in Trapani there are ten that go unnoticed like the one in Udine last Sunday. Racism is not only of the one who shouts it in the player’s face, but also of the one who joins the “uh uh uh” of the corner mates because, “come on, what’s wrong with that“. And as long as it is like this, Success, Nzola and all the others will play with the crosshairs pointed. If you are black you can’t afford to be wrong.