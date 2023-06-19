Home » Racism incident at test international game in Ritzing
Racism incident at test international game in Ritzing

The test international match between Qatar and New Zealand on Monday in Ritzing in Burgenland was canceled at the break due to an incident of racism.

The New Zealanders refused to play in the second half because their defender Michael Boxall is said to have been racially insulted by an opponent and there was said to have been no reaction from referee Manuel Schüttengruber’s referee. The New Zealand association announced this on Twitter, while the one from Qatar announced the opponent’s resignation without justification.

New Zealand were leading 1-0 just before the break at the time of the incident. After a scuffle with outraged New Zealanders, there was a long discussion between their captain Joe Bell and the Austrian referee, who soon blew the whistle at half-time. There was no restart after the break.

