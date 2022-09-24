Home Sports Racism, Uefa threatens Juve: partial closure of the Stadium for the next infringement
Racism, Uefa threatens Juve: partial closure of the Stadium for the next infringement

Racism, Uefa threatens Juve: partial closure of the Stadium for the next infringement

The sanction (suspended for now) will be triggered at the next infringement, after the incidents that took place in Paris

The Uefa Appeals Commission has announced disciplinary sanctions against Juventus after the racist episodes of the Juventus fans in the away match in Paris. No punishment for the moment, which will be triggered at the next infraction.

The press release announces: “The fine for Juventus will be 15,000 euros, and the partial closure of the stadium with 1,000 fewer seats will be ordered during the next match of the Uefa competition in which Juventus will play as host club, due to the racist behavior of its players. supporters. This request for partial closure of the stadium is suspended for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of this decision. “

September 23, 2022 (change September 23, 2022 | 21:39)

