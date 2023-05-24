Racism, Vinicius posts videos of all the times he was insulted – Corriere TV

“Every day away from home is an unpleasant surprise. And there have been a lot of them this season. Death wishes, hanged puppets, criminal cries. All recorded. But the discussion always falls into “isolated cases”, “a fan”. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes scattered throughout the various Spanish cities (and also in a television program)». After all the controversy surrounding what happened last Sunday in Valencia, and the positions that followed, including that of the President of Brazil Lula, Vinicius Junior, to make it clear that he is fed up with the episodes of racism against him, entrusts his thoughts to Instagram again, in a post which also contains a video which is a `compilation´ of everything he has had to undergo this season in the various Spanish stadiums. “The proof is in this video. Now I ask: how many of these racists have names and photos exposed on the net? I’ll answer to make it easier: zero – the words of the Brazilian from Real Madrid -. Nobody telling a sad story or making one of those bogus public apologies. What does it take to criminalize these people? And punish the clubs? Why don’t sponsors charge La Liga? Why don’t televisions bother showing this barbarism every weekend? The problem is very serious and communications no longer work. “Not even blaming me to justify criminal acts. It’s not football, it’s inhuman,” concludes Vinicius Junior. (HANDLE)