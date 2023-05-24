Racism: Vinicius will not be disqualified after sending off – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA-AFP) – MADRID, MAY 23 – Vinicius, the Brazilian striker of Real Madrid, who was sent off last Sunday at the end of the match against Valencia after being the victim of racist insults during the match, will not be disqualified. announced the disciplinary commission of the Spanish Football Federation ( Rfef).



“Given the allegations and video evidence provided by Real Madrid regarding Vinicius’ expulsion in the 90’+5 minute”, the disciplinary commission has decided to annul the “disciplinary consequences” of this expulsion and to authorize the Brazilian to return to the pitch Wednesday (19:30) against Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabéu for the 36th day of La Liga. (ANSA-AFP).

