The measures of the sports judge are awaited after the howls of part of the Biancocelesti fans away in Lecce. There is recidivism, it is probable that a request for important sanctions will be made

Latium without peace. At the restart of the championship, a sharp slip by Sarri’s team in Lecce between the indecorous setting of the racist chants directed by the guest sector of the Via del Mare at the Giallorossi players Umtiti and Banda. With the match interrupted by referee Marinelli halfway through the second half: the stadium speaker announced that the match would be permanently suspended in the event of further racist chanting. Another page of shame against a part of the Lazio fans that will trigger measures. This time the federal inspectors have prepared and already sent an extensive report of what happened at the Via del Mare also built with the collaboration of the Lecce Police Headquarters. With the delivery of this file, the FIGC Public Prosecutor’s Office asked the sports judge for certain sanctions, who now have the final decision. Also considering the recidivism of the Biancoceleste club, it is probable that a request for important sanctions will be made, which should lead to the closure of a sector of the Olympic stadium.

Lazio dissociates — At lunchtime, Lazio published a statement in which it officially distanced itself from those chants: “… SS Lazio has always opposed all forms of racism and discrimination with all the means at its disposal, putting in place initiatives to repress these phenomena, making their fans aware of this issue and taking action in the offices responsible for protecting their image. SS Lazio still today condemns those who have become protagonists of this despicable, shameful and anachronistic act and will, as always, offer maximum collaboration to authority to identify those responsible. Lazio fans are not racists and cannot be associated with a few individuals who seriously harm the club’s image”. See also Naples, history repeats itself: after the knockout with Empoli, retreat and psychotherapy. Anger among the fans for "Evening meetings for dinner"

SARRI’S IRA — However, the defeat of the biancocelesti in Lecce, which follows that of Turin, against Juventus, before the break, left deep traces. The lead signed by Immobile turned out to be a mocking illusion with the Salento comeback thanks to goals in the second half from Strefezza and Colombo. At the restart of the championship, Maurizio Sarri had to note the persistence of the team’s old problems on a temperamental level. “Who the fuck are we to be presumptuous?”, the frank words of the coach after the match in Lecce. “Apart from Pedro, there are no players who have won everything. No, I don’t think it’s presumption or lack of humility. Perhaps superficiality. We went out like matches. In the second half we were no longer able to keep the ball…” The Commander added: “A match that started very well ended with a low level on the mental level. This year we had reduced certain moments, but maybe we haven’t recovered…”. The bench in Milinkovic’s replacement is also confused. “I feel responsible, like all the members of the group and even more, given that I made a mistake in a change – admitted Sarri -. If he was talking to me. I started looking at dead balls and missed the exit. After the 1-1 I had decided to replace Basic more than Milinkovic, but they screwed up the communication…”. And after Lecce, Lazio dropped to fifth place, hooked by Roma. With the Champions League dream now seeming much more complicated.

