Home » Racist chants towards Makoumbou of Cagliari: Hellas Verona’s curve closed for 2 rounds
Sports

Racist chants towards Makoumbou of Cagliari: Hellas Verona’s curve closed for 2 rounds

by admin
Racist chants towards Makoumbou of Cagliari: Hellas Verona’s curve closed for 2 rounds

I racist chants against Anthony Makoumbou they cost dearly to the curve ofHellas Verona. The sports judge ruled that the sector Lower south curve will be closed for two rounds due to racial insults directed at the footballer Cagliari.

“Considering that, in the 7th minute of the second half, chants of discrimination racial,” wrote the judge, and that the “collaborators of Federal Prosecutor’s Officepositioned in various parts of the facility, reported, in their report, that these choirs were sung by around 1,000 of the 1,900 supporters”“relevant behaviors in terms of size and perception” emerge and therefore the sector will have to remain closed to internal competitions against Salernitana ed Empoli.

Read Also

Drug dealing, internal struggles and common war against the Neapolitans: the Verona curve is out of control

They had risen from the curve howls and chants towards Makoumbou. After the match she also talked about it Claudio Raniericoach of Cagliari: “Whoever is in charge needs to do something – he said – Still taking it out on the skin colour. It was a shame to hear the chants against Makoumbou, but it has now become an Italian custom.”

Previous Article

Mazzarri also missed the team bus: he was forced to return to Naples by taxi

See also  the Andri Pavelko affair, a pebble in the shoe of the UEFA boss

You may also like

The new carioca life of Dimitri Payet, first...

The cleanup begins in Tigres, they filter the...

Figure Skating – National Championships and 14th Winter...

Minnesota forward Kaprizov was voted the best player...

Official Note of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation

Basketball, Passalacqua wins against Battipaglia

If there is no exclusive news, there must...

Painful defeat for Colts and Raimann

Mitch Garver agrees to a two-year deal with...

CHRISTMAS VERTICAL | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy