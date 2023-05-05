“Racquet of solidarity” signed by Pope Francis: bazaar to help 500 needy families – Vatican News Vatican

The “Solidarity Racquet” signed by the Pope will be sold on May 5 to support the services provided by the Santa Marta Pediatric Clinic in the Vatican for families with young children.

(Vatican News Network)After being signed and blessed by Pope Francis, the “Solidarity and Mutual Aid” cage tennis racket will be sold for charity from May 5 to support the services provided by the Santa Marta Pediatric Clinic in the Vatican to 500 families with young children. Interested parties can also donate through the social channels of the Spanish brand Bullpadel.

The “Solidarity and Mutual Aid Racquet” charity sale is jointly promoted by the International Cage Tennis Federation and the Vatican Athletes’ Association. On April 26, the Pope met the promoters of the initiative in a public audience on Wednesday, expressed support for the unity plan, blessed the racket and signed it. The graphics on the racket were drawn by the Roman artist Barbara Salvucci and represent the experience of inclusion through sport.

Delfina Brea, who is now the number one player in the international women’s cage tennis world and has won the runner-up in the World Championships, introduced to the Pope the “Solidarity Racquet” that is currently being sold for charity. 23 years ago, Archbishop Bergoglio personally baptized Brea in Buenos Aires, Argentina: San Jose Church in Barrio Flores, where Pope Bergoglio and athlete Brea were born And where they grew up, they all found their way there. Twenty-three years after his baptism, the Pope’s hands were once again on Brea’s, encouraging her in a movement of solidarity.

