Czech mountaineer Radek Jaroš, who was the first Czech and the 15th in the world to climb all fourteen 8,000-meter peaks in the world without the use of oxygen, is the ambassador of the Bouldering World Cup, which will take place on June 2-4 in Prague on the Letenská plain. The well-known Czech is the most famous person, for his achievements he won the so-called Crown of the Himalayas. In 2019, he also completed ascents to the highest peaks of all continents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook