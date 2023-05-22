Radiating the Yangtze River Delta, Anhui holds the first BMX pump track race_Hangzhou Net

Radiating the Yangtze River Delta, Anhui holds the first BMX pump track race

BMX is a very unfamiliar project. Since the Tokyo Olympics, this project has been listed as a competition event, and it has only begun to enter the public’s field of vision.

On May 21, the “Yechuan Cup” China Children’s Scooter Super League (Guangde Station) and Anhui Children’s Scooter · BMX BMX were held at the Yechuan Health Sports Center in Dongting Township, Guangde City, Anhui Province The league brought the BMX pump track race to Anhui for the first time.

This competition is sponsored by China Cycling Association, Anhui Cycling Association and Guangde Municipal People’s Government, organized by Guangde Education and Sports Bureau, Dongting Township People’s Government of Guangde City, and operated by Hefei Baoyi Sports Culture Development Co., Ltd. The reason why it was chosen to be held in Guangde is that through the joint efforts of the Anhui Bicycle Association, the local sports department of Guangde and local enterprises, the first pump track in Anhui that can be used for skateboard and BMX competitions has been built here. .

According to Liu Hong, secretary-general of Anhui Bicycle Association and head coach of Anhui BMX team, the BMX project in Anhui started relatively early. In 2018, the Anhui bicycle team took part in this project. Having won three national championships, the 20-year-old Sha Xiaolong was also selected for the national team and has now gone to Europe for training. However, Anhui suffers from the lack of a BMX training track, and 10 players have been training outside Qianjiang, Hubei.

There are 186 groups of contestants in this competition, about 200 contestants. The age of participation covers 3-13 years old skateboard and BMX players. Among them, the skateboard competition is suitable for young children because there is no pedal, while the BMX small wheel vehicle has pedals. The project is not only suitable for teenagers, players over 40 years old, but also for riding.

Liu Hong said that the significance of this BMX competition in Guangde is not only to let the children experience this event, but also the Anhui team will focus on the good seedlings in the Yangtze River Delta region during the competition. In addition, through the competition, the whole Anhui, the Yangtze River Delta and even the whole country can know that Anhui has a pump track for training and primary competitions, which is of great significance to promote the development of this project.