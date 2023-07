Hockey forward Radim Zohorna is returning to the NHL in Pittsburgh, with whom he signed a one-year, one-way contract for $775,000 as a free agent. This was reported by the Penguins club website. The 27-year-old participant of this year’s World Cup in the 2020/21 season in Pittsburgh made his NHL debut, left for Calgary before last season and moved to Toronto at the beginning of March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook