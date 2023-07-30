Radio TV Serie A is born, the first TV radio of a European football league – Sport Marketing News

The Italian radiovisual offer is enriched by a new protagonist of sports communication. born Radio TV Serie A con RDS – on air in DAB and IP mode, visible on digital terrestrial through the extension of the Radio-TV channel, on the Lega Serie A website and APP, as well as on the RDS website and APP – starting from Saturday 19 August in conjunction with the ‘start of the championship and made in partnership between Lega Serie A and RDS 100% Grandi Successi.

During the presentation press conference, the cast of presenters and commentators was unveiled who, together with the team of dedicated editors, will form the Radio TV Serie A team with RDS and which includes prominent names from the Italian football and journalism scene including Alessandro Alciato, Marco Cattaneo, Serse Cosmi, Alessandro Diamanti, Giulia Mizzoni, Sandro Piccinini, Giorgia Rossi and Riccardo Trevisani.

Great space also for football influencers who are very popular on Instagram and TikTok to involve the new generations thanks to the collaboration with RDSNEXT, the first social radio created by GenZ talents for GenZ.

Radio TV Serie A con RDS will broadcast 7 days a week, with original programs live from seven in the morning to midnight, from the RDS studios in Rome and Milan and from the EI Towers studios in Florence. A rich schedule of insights, news and topical containers dedicated to the top Italian football championship and its protagonists, enriched with special sections such as those in collaboration with Fantacalcio.it and Calcio e Finanza.

“With great satisfaction we officially kick off Radio TV Serie A with RDS and I thank the Lega Serie A for choosing us as a partner in this very important industrial project and all the work team created to give life to a unique communication format in the European broadcasting landscape”. – he has declared Massimiliano Montefusco, General Manager of RDS 100% Grandi Successi. – “Since we were awarded the assignment, we have worked together to offer all football fans an innovative broadcaster, making use of our technology and AI for the audio-video broadcast system and the quality of the contents thanks also to the contribution of talents and Influencers involved. We have deployed all our know-how created in 45 years of experience of RDS 100% Grandi Successi and which will see the two broadcasters integrate with each other also through our daily “100 seconds” features on football with exceptional voices including Sandro Piccinini and other top professionals, available on RDS and in the circuit of 100% Special Radio area broadcasters, for a reachable audience of 8.8 million people a day”.

“With the launch of Radio Serie A with RDS, our content offer is enriched with another important element for staying connected with our audience 7 days a week throughout the year. We are the first football league in Europe to have an official radio, once again the Lega Serie A proves to be a cutting-edge media company in terms of innovation in exploring new horizons to meet the needs of its fans, with a project that lays the foundations for the possible creation of the Serie A channel – he has declared the CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo -. Many information professionals, young influencers and the protagonists of our Championship who will entertain enthusiasts with a schedule full of exclusive contents. Serie A Radio-TV is a fascinating and ambitious product, created with a partner of absolute excellence in the radio sector such as RDS, whom I thank for choosing to embark on this journey with us and for the extraordinary skills made available for the realization of such an innovative project.