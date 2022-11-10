One goal in time and the smile returns to Turin. Driven by the Radonjic-Vlasic axis, the grenades beat Sampdoria 2-0 in a game that is certainly not memorable, but very concrete. With Juric back on the bench after the disqualification, it’s all easy for Rodriguez – captain back – and teammates who resume grinding points after the unexpected stop at Dall’Ara. For them it is the third victory in the last four matches, it comes against a team that instead confirms all the difficulties of a season with a sinister noise: it is the 11th defeat in 14 games for the group coached by Stankovic, who took over from the former grenade Giampaolo . This time Toro wins even without strikers, it is the first time after three attempts in which instead they had only collected defeats: against Sassuolo, Juventus and Bologna. In fact Pellegri, who had trained well yesterday giving the feeling of being able to play, surprisingly is not called up. Juric prefers not to take risks, but it is the only surprise of a team announced with several variations on the classic theme, at the second challenge in a week that will end on Sunday with the away match in Rome. New defense with Zima and Rodriguez, Linetty in the median next to Ricci – Lukic injured his calf: Toro will see him again after the World Cup – and the experiment of the three half shoes, which he had never done well, in front.

The turning point just before half an hour comes thanks to an acceleration of Radonjic. It is the Serbian who lights the fuse to a challenge hitherto modest and studded with inaccuracies. The umpteenth of the Sampdoria brand leads to the grenade advantage: Radonjic slips too easily into the Sampdoria shirts and asks Vlasic for assistance, the ball, however, carom on Rincon and for the winger it is a breeze to make the second center in grenade: the first in August against Cremonese. Sampdoria’s response is a right from outside the box that goes off to the right of Milinkovic-Savic. Grenade finally cynical: on the second occasion of the match they score 2-0 thanks to Vlasic in the 14th minute of the second half, the Croatian fresh off the call for the World Cup collects the assist of Vojvoda and from inside the area starts a surgical shot on which Audero cannot nothing. For him it is the fourth goal in the grenade, but the spark, once again, came from a cue from Radonjic, the best in the field.

For once, Toro finishes without too much trouble, but still has to deal with an injury in the first moments of the race. This time the unfortunate protagonist is Schuurs who gets hurt after 20 ‘. The Dutchman fleeing after a personal action is knocked down at the edge of the area by Amione, sanctioned by the referee Massa with a yellow card. It is worse for the defender who falls badly on his right shoulder and is forced to leave the field, immediately taken to hospital for radiological checks: he fears the dislocation of the shoulder. In place of him Good morning, however, burdened by a warning. In the end there is also room for Ilkhan, who was not seen since the match against Inter.