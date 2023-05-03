Home » Raducanu has been out for months after surgeries
Former US Open winner Emma Raducanu will miss the next two Grand Slam tournaments due to injury. As the Briton announced on her social media channels on Wednesday, she had to undergo operations on both wrists. In addition, there is an even smaller operation on the ankle.

“I am disappointed to announce that I will be out for the next few months,” wrote Raducanu, currently ranked 85th in the world. “It’s painful that I miss the summer events.” The 20-year-old, who after her surprising triumph at the US Open 2021 only rarely celebrated sporting success, posted a picture of herself in the hospital bed.

The French Open will take place in Paris from May 28th to June 11th, the Wimbledon tournament will take place in London from July 3rd to July 16th.

