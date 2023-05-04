Raducanu will miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to surgery

“The last 10 months have been very difficult as I have been dealing with a recurring injury to both hands,” Raducanu said on Twitter today. “I’m going to have minor procedures to fix this problem. And while I’m at it, I’m also going to have minor ankle surgery.”
Raducanu has struggled with form and health since her fairytale triumph at the US Open, which she won as an 18-year-old after qualifying.
She last withdrew from the tournament in Madrid, and most likely because of this, she will drop out of the top 100 for the first time since her victorious campaign in New York. This year, among others, she finished in the 1st round in Miami and Stuttgart and in the 2nd round of the Australian Open.