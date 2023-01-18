Florin Raducioiu had said it: “I’ll call the doctor in Brescia to find out what medicines I took in Milan, Brescia, Verona… We took pills and had drips, we were always told it was glucose but we didn’t know exactly. In Milan we took other things, pills. It makes me think too: we have to ask ourselves why these premature deaths occur, at a rather young age”.

Said and done: shaken by the death of Gianluca Vialli and by the words of Dino Baggio, after having confessed his fears in an interview with Romanian TV Orange Sport, the former striker of the Romanian national team, Brescia, Milan and Verona followed up to his purposes. “I phoned Dr. Fabio De Nard, who was working in Brescia at the time and was at the head of the medical staff – Raducioiu points out -. There were 3 components in that cocktail that was administered to us in a vein: vitamin C, vitamin B and another substance that reduced the process of muscle fatigue. He also explained to me what that pink color was: it depended on vitamin B. I felt reassured: we took supplements, things against free radicals, all absolutely legal. I’m glad I spoke to the doctor. In the broadcast I said what is known, that is that at the time everyone took substances and there wasn’t the information that there is today. Also for this reason I felt the need to get better information, albeit after some time” .