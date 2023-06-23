Home » Rafa Benitez: Celta Vigo name former Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea boss as manager
Sports

Rafa Benitez: Celta Vigo name former Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea boss as manager

by admin
Rafa Benitez: Celta Vigo name former Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea boss as manager

Celta will be Rafa Benitez’s 14th club, having coached in Spain, Italy, England and China

Former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is returning to management after being named Celta Vigo boss.

The 63-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game since being sacked by Everton in January 2022.

Benitez, who also had a spell as interim boss at Chelsea, has agreed a three-year-deal at the La Liga club.

He replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left at the end of the season after helping Celta avoid relegation.

Celta finished three points above the drop zone in 13th place, having beaten champions Barcelona on the final day to guarantee safety.

The club said former Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Napoli manager Benitez “has extensive experience on the bench with a career that is difficult to match”.

Benitez won the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup with Liverpool and the 2013 Europa League during his interim spell at Chelsea. He also guided Newcastle to promotion from the Championship.

See also  Kemmer remains in the lead, Gandon 39th in Thailand

You may also like

Agreement in principle between Celta Vigo and Rafael...

The famous coach Benítez returns to coaching after...

Club World Cup: The United States to host...

Spurs secure exceptional talent in the NBA draft

Cleveland Cavaliers confirm Lamar Stevens

what to remember from the fifth day of...

Juventus, Weah surprise hit for the bianconeri?

The basketball player throws the injustice behind her...

Victor to the Spurs, “Wembamania” shakes the NBA....

Air rifleman Strempfl narrowly missed the podium

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy