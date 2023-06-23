Rafa Benitez: Celta Vigo name former Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea boss as manager

Celta will be Rafa Benitez’s 14th club, having coached in Spain, Italy, England and China

Former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is returning to management after being named Celta Vigo boss.

The 63-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game since being sacked by Everton in January 2022.

Benitez, who also had a spell as interim boss at Chelsea, has agreed a three-year-deal at the La Liga club.

He replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left at the end of the season after helping Celta avoid relegation.

Celta finished three points above the drop zone in 13th place, having beaten champions Barcelona on the final day to guarantee safety.

The club said former Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Napoli manager Benitez “has extensive experience on the bench with a career that is difficult to match”.

Benitez won the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup with Liverpool and the 2013 Europa League during his interim spell at Chelsea. He also guided Newcastle to promotion from the Championship.

